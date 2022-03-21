World Happiness Report 2022 Malaysia (March) Find Facts!

These details talk about the World Happiness Report 2022 Malaysia and how it is evaluated.

We all are well aware of the happiness report released every year. The report checks on a few parameters that determine which countries across the country are happier and who has raised ahead in the ladder.

The recent report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network has been a merrier thing for Malaysia. The country has raised 11 places ahead to the 70th position in the recent report. So, in this article, we bring in complete detail about World Happiness Report 2022 Malaysia and how it is counted. So, continue to read till the end.

An Overview of Happiness Report

The World Happiness Report includes the study of trends relating to happiness. These involve understanding the trends calculated in the first fifteen years of the Gallup World Poll data. Besides, it includes how the policies and measures have evolved over time.

Herein, the first report of World Happiness was released in 2012. In the below sections, we will highlight the various factors that determine the World Happiness Report 2022 Malaysia and other details.

More Information About World Happiness Report

The World Happiness Report 2022 is calculated on the data collected from the survey of Gallup World Poll.

These were based on surveys calculated from 2019 to 2021.

Herein, the World Happiness is calculated using six factors: life expectancy, GDP, generosity, freedom, corruption, and social support.

The UNSDS prepares the World Happiness Report to determine which country has topped the ladder based on the above factors.

Additionally, the current theme of the World Happiness Report focuses on a country before COVID, on how countries are facing the crisis and the development of science for the betterment of society.

World Happiness Report 2022 Malaysia – Know More

As per the recent report, Malaysia has risen 11 places to the 70th position as per the report. It has been a great rise for the country after experiencing a drop in happiness for four years. It had ranked 35th in 2018 and dropped to 80th position in 2019. However, it is currently in the 70th position in 2022.

The other countries in the top 10 lists include Finland at the top, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Austria, Ireland, and much more. However, as per the World Happiness Report 2022 Malaysia report, although it is ahead of China, it still lags behind Singapore’s list of happiest countries. While China is in the 72nd position, Singapore secured rank 27.

The Concluding Thoughts

The World Happiness Report evaluates how stable the countries are global, with the world entering the third year of the Covid 19 era. Besides, the report evaluates happiness based on six factors that include GDP, freedom, life expectancy, and social support.

Furthermore, the report was released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions.

Furthermore, the report was released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions.

