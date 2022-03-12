Worldle World Game (March 2022) Ways To Play The Game!

This article provides insight into the new release online game called Worldle World Game and tells you about the rules and facts of the game. Read it once.

Do you know about the new game inspired by Wordle in which you have to guess the country’s name? Are you looking forward to knowing about the game in detail and where you can play it? Wordle games have become famous Worldwide, and now developers are coming up with new similar games.

This article will talk about a Wordle similar game, i.e., Worldle World Game, and tell you where you can find it. So, let’s find out.

What is the Worldle game?

There are many spin-off versions of the Wordle game, but Worldle is different as it is a geographical guessing game in which you have to guess the name of the country or continent within limited attempts. First, the players must guess the territory or country’s name by looking at their outline or shape.

Many people think that Wordle and worldle are the same, but Worldle is like a tribute to the original game according to their creator.

Where can you play Worldle World Game?

You can find the game on the official website, i.e., worldle.teuteuf.fr, and you will find an image of the country or territory in the form of an outline which you have to guess. You have six attempts to guess the image right.

If you haven’t guessed the answer on the first attempt, don’t worry, as the game will give you more clues regarding it to guess it right.

What are the rules of the Worldle Game?

The rules of this game are simple as you have to guess the country or territory name right within a few attempts. However, at every wrong answer, you will get a clue from Worldle World Game which will help you guess the right answer.

The clues work like the first box containing the distance between the correct country and the guessed country. The second box displays an arrow that heads towards the location. The third box is the percentage that displays how close you are to the correct answer.

Who is the creator of the Worldle game?

The creator’s name is Antoine Teuf, also known for creating different video games and projects. According to him, the Worldle game is a tribute to the original game wordle, and it becomes popular Worldwide as Worldle World Game gains millions of users within a few days.

What do people have to say about Worldle?

Like Wordle, Worldle has also gained popularity among the audiences as people like to play this game in their free time and sharpen their minds and skills. You can find genuine reviews of the audience on the internet regarding the experience of the Worldle game.

Wrapping it up

After collecting the above information, we can conclude that Worldle has become a trending online game available free of cost. People now exercise their mental power along with gaining some geography knowledge.

Have you tried the Worldle World Game? If yes, then share your opinion with us in the comment section.

