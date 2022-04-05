Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki {April} Read Surprising Details!

Do you want to know about Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki? Then, read this post and find out all the details about the 2-night event.

Are you a crazy fan of wrestling matches? Then, you must also be a fan of the Worldwide popular Wrestle Mania, right?

Wrestle Mania is WWE’s professional wrestling event conducted annually and has many live spectators and on-air viewers.

And currently, they can’t stop inquiring about Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki to find all the details about the recent Wrestle Mania match. Let’s find out!

About Wrestlemania:

Wrestle Mania is a decades-old professional wrestling live event that first took place in 1985. It is also the world’s most extensive professional wrestling promo.

It is held annually between March and April by WWE. It is called one of the ‘Big Five,’ one of the five most significant annual events of WWE, the other four being: SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble and Survivor series.

Wrestle Mania was a one-night event until 2020 when the first-ever two-night long Wrestle Mania was conducted.

Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki

Wrestle Mania 2022 was the 38th instalment in the Wrestle Mania series. WWE conducted the event on 2 and 3 April at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The third 2-night Wrestle Mania event was produced by WWE under the brands Raw and Smackdown.

The event involved several interesting matches available at pay-per-view Worldwide services and through Peacock and WWE Network online streaming services.

The combined live audience recorded for both nights is 156,352.

WWE conducted other Wrestle Mania Week events to promote the event further, like the special Wrestle Mania edition of Raw and SmackDown.

For more Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki details, continue reading!

Wrestle Mania 2022 Night 1

The live audience recorded on the first night of Wrestle Mania 2022 was 77,899. Here is a list of all the matches and winners from Night 1 Wrestle Mania on 2 April 2022:

Tag team match: The Usos vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (defeated)

Singles match: Drew Mclyntre vs Happy Corbin (defeated)

Tag team match: The Miz and Logan Paul vs Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio (defeated)

Singles match: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch (defeated)

Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (defeated)

Singles match: Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey (defeated)

No Holds Barred match: Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens (defeated)

Here are some more Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki details.

Wrestle Mania 2022 Night 2

Here is a list of all the matches and winners from Night 2 Wrestle Mania on 3 April 2022:

Triple threat tag team match: RK-Bro vs The Street Profits and Alpha Academy (defeated)

Singles match: Bobby Lashley vs Omos (defeated)

Anything Goes match: Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn (defeated).

Fatal four-way tag team match: Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Queen Zelina and Carmella, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan (defeated)

Singles match: Edge vs AJ Styles (defeated)

Winner Takes All match: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)

Final Words:

Thus, all the Wrestlemania 2022 Wiki details about this fan-favourite annual event are here. And recorded 156,352 audiences and witnessed Roman Reigns become the Universal Champion this year.

Read here about the 38th edition of Wrestle Mania

Do you like the article on wrestlemania? For, more queries, please reach out in the comment section!

Also Read :- Doodle World Wiki {April 2022} Release Date Revealed!