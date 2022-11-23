Write For Us News: Prevailing Benefits & Guidelines!

This write-up contains all the details, like the guidelines and topics required for making the Write for Us News guest blog for the dodbuzz.com website.

Do you have excellent writing skills and want to share the latest updates from politics, sports and entertainment with global readers? Are you a blogger or an expert from the news industry searching for a website with a global audience? The rise in global events and digital media has created a segment of the audience looking for a daily dose of global news.

dodbuzz.com website is inviting contributors from the media industry to share their articles on its platform. Bloggers and experts can get access to thousands of regular visitors coming to our website by submitting an article for the Write for Us News guest blog.

About us:

dodbuzz.com portal is a part of the global digital media industry and publishes articles in selected niches. News, website and product reviews are some of the categories for which our platform delivers content regularly. The content published is based on internet research and is for informative purposes.

Online shoppers use the informative content under website review to check the legitimacy of an e-commerce store. Online audiences searching for global news on politics, the economy, sports and entertainment visit our news section. dodbuzz.com website has no affiliation with any media house or company selling products in the digital space.

Write for Us + News Guidelines:

We accept content that is of a high standard and 100% original.

The readability score of the article should be 90+.

Keep the length of the news post between five hundred to one thousand words.

Avoid copied content and keep the post free of plagiarism.

The article should be free of grammatical errors and have a Grammarly score of 99+.

SEO guidelines of Google search engine should be followed by the contributor for post higher ranking in SERP.

Two quality links should be attached to the article after 80% completion of the post.

A website with a spam score of greater than 3% should be avoided for the News Write for Us article.

Keyword density should be kept between .75 to 1% of the post length.

Most of the content should be written in an active voice.

The title of the post should attract the attention of the audience.

An article having a title, introduction, subheading, conclusion and description is accepted by our website.

The language used in the article should be simple and tone friendly.

The image selected for the post should be free of copyright issues.

Guest Post Benefit for Contributors:

News post bloggers will get thousands of readymade audiences for their guest articles.

The SEO team will provide a targeted keyword for the “Write for Us” + News content, ensuring better performance in search results.

The post will remain active on the dodbuzz.com website ensuring continuous traffic flow.

News post writers and bloggers can check the performance of posts by analyzing different metrics.

Websites dealing in news content can write an informative post for their targeted audience.

Contributors from the news industry can share their stories with a global audience.

Type of content accepted by dodbuzz.com Website:

We accept a well-researched post that is 100% original.

Articles published in digital space should not be submitted for the guest post.

The contributor should submit informative News + “Write for Us” posts that add value to the audience searching for them.

Content used for promotional and marketing purposes should not be submitted for the guest post.

Guest post articles should not be shared with any other digital platform.

What is a News guest post?

dodbuzz.com website publishes regular articles under some niches on its platform. The news guest post is an attempt to diversify its news section and attract additional traffic to its website.

Contributors will benefit from the readymade audience for their guest posts, while the website will get content that will attract more traffic.

News “Write for Us” Topics:

Article on important international events like G-20.

Content on the global economic situation.

News from a sporting event like FIFA 2022.

International conflicts that can shape the world’s future.

News from the entertainment industry having a global audience.

How to submit the News Guest blog?

Contributors interested in sharing their articles on news posts with the dodbuzz.com website can contact our team at jacksonhnry59@gmail.com.

Conclusion:

People interested in sharing their news blogs should follow all the guidelines to avoid rejection . The contributor can share their news post on the dodbuzz.com website and get access to 10000+ regular visitors coming on its platform.

Contributors having queries related to the Write for Us News post can contact our team members at the above-given e-mail.