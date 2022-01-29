Y2 Mate Com 2022 Download {Jan} Check If It Is Legit!

Read about Y2 Mate Com 2022 Download, a website that provides unrestricted access to convert and import Facebook, Youku, Dailymotion, and YouTube videos.

Y2Mate.Com has been in the news for the last few months in India. Media lovers prefer importing videos and music at no cost. Due to viewers’ behaviour, Y2Mate.Com is widely accessed across the country to import Facebook and YouTube videos.

Do you believe that the YouTube and Facebook videos should be allowed to be imported without any restriction and irrespective of Copy-Rights? Then, we recommend you to read Y2 Mate Com 2022 Download reviews to know if it is legal.

Brief of Y2Mate.com:

Y2Mate.Com gained immense popularity as it allows users to import videos in various popular formats supported by portable devices. Generally, the .ogg format was supported by a few players in the Symbian operating system. But, in featured phones, only some format is supported.

Likewise, most of the featured phones support only .3GP video formats. In contrast, YouTube videos and films on several sites are in .FLV formats. With the help of Y2Mate.Com, such unsupported formats can be converted into 8 different formats.

Y2 Mate Com 2022 Download allows selecting video resolution between 144 Pixels to 1080 Pixels and the audio quality between 64KBPS to 128KBPS. These options make it possible to reduce the video screen size and the file size to support low memory devices.

Features of Y2Mate.com:

Import YouTube videos at: https://www.y2mate.com.

Price: Free.

Physical Address: not specified on Y2Mate.com.

Linking to social media: not included.

Terms, Conditions and Privacy policy: Mentioned but, plagiarism is found on Y2Mate.Com.

E-mail address: admin@y2mate.com.

Phone (or) whatsapp number: not given on Y2Mate.Com.

Newsletters: Y2Mate.com does not support newsletters.

Owner’s information: not given on Y2Mate.com.

Pros of Y2 Mate Com 2022 Download:

Y2 Mate com can change videos in WEBM, FLV, MOD, 3GP, WMV, MP4 and M4V files

Films from Facebook, Youku, Dailymotion, YouTube, etc., can be converted and imported by Y2 Mate com

Videos and music can be imported to the local device without any restriction on Y2 Mate com

Cons of Y2Mate.com:

Y2Mate.Com is an unauthorized website that violates copy-right terms

Facebook, Youku, Dailymotion, YouTube, etc., does not authorize Y2Mate.Com to convert and import their videos

Is Y2Mate.Com Legitimate?

Y2 Mate creation date: 10th-August-2016 at 16:44:02 Hrs.

Y2 Mate age: 5 years, 5 months and 19 days old.

Y2 Mate Com 2022 Download website Expiry date: 10th-August-2026 at 16:44:02 Hrs.

Trust score: an excellent score of 94%.

Alexa Ranking: a good ranking at 264.

Country of Origin: Panama.

Social media presence: Y2 Mate com is not present on any social media platforms.

Conclusion on Y2Mate.com:

Y2Mate.Com is an illegal site irrespective of the trust score and Alexa ranking because it promotes copy-right content to be converted and imported. Privacy policies of YouTube, Facebook and other platforms treat importing videos as a punishable offence. Alternatively you can save YouTube and Facebook on their platform itself for offline access.

