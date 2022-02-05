Y2 Matete Com {Feb} Find Features, Reviews, Legitimacy!

Read this article on Y2 Matete Com reviews a website that allows users to import media content from various social media platforms.

Please note that Y2Matete.Com is also searched as Y2Mate in India. Do you consider that content of Facebook, Dailymotion, Youku, YouTube, etc., should be freely importable? Though these websites allow users to store media in their accounts to access it offline, many prefer importing media to their local devices? What could be the aim of Y2mate?

Y2Mate is a commercial site allowing its users to import Facebook, Dailymotion, Youku, YouTube, etc., on local devices. Let us scrutinize Y2 Matete Com.

Brief of Y2Mate:

The domain name https://www.Y2Matete.Com does not exist over the web. Y2Matete is widely searched on search engines to locate Y2Mate.

Y2Mate allows its users to import media files directly to their local device by capturing the address from Facebook, Dailymotion, Youku, YouTube, etc.

Eight different file formats, seven video resolutions types, and one audio quality is supported by Y2mate.

Features of Y2Mate:

Import internet media at https://www.Y2Mate.com

The physical address is not mentioned on Y2Mate.

Linking to social media is not present on Y2Mate.

WhatsApp number and contact number are not specified on Y2 Matete Com .

Terms, Conditions and Privacy policy is plagiarized on Y2Mate.

The owner’s name and contact are censored on the internet by using Global Domain Privacy Services Inc services.

admin@Y2Mate is the e-mail address given on Y2Mate.

Newsletters are not published by Y2Mate.

Pros of Y2Mate:

Y2Mate allows you to import videos from Facebook, Dailymotion, Youku, YouTube, etc

Y2Mate can convert videos to Third Generation Partnership Project, Flash Video, M4V, MOD, MPEG-1 Audio Layer 3, WMV, MPEG-4 Part 14, and WEBM formats

Y2Mate allows freely importing media to your device

Cons of Y2 Matete Com:

None of the social media sites approve Y2mate for converting and importing their videos

Y2mate is an unaccredited website that converts media from various platforms

Is Y2Matete.Com Legitimate?

Y2Mate creation: on 10th August 2016 at 16:44:02.

Y2Mate Expiry: on 10th August 2026 at 16:44:02 PM.

The website is five years, five months and five days old.

Y2Mate gets a good 94% Trust Rank.

Y2Mate has an incredible 292 ranking on Alexa. However, its ranking dipped from last two months

Panama, a high-risk country, is the Country of Origin for Y2Mate.

None of the blacklisting engines had blacklisted Y2 Matete Com .

Y2Mate uses a secured and valid HTTPS protocol to transmit data.

Y2Mate is not available on any social media sites.

Customers Reviews:

There are no reviews present on Y2Mate. Social media reviews were unavailable as Y2mate is not on social media platforms.

Many positive reviews on the internet gave Y2Mate more than a 4.5/5 stars rating.

Several positive reviews were found on YouTube for Y2mate. Mixed feedback was available on several reviewing sites about Y2mate.

Conclusion:

Y2Mate might be potentially legitimate due to its good Trust Rank, Alexa Score and excellent customer reviews. Y2 Matete Com search results redirect users to Y2Mate. But, Facebook, Dailymotion, Youku, and YouTube specify importing their media as a punishable offense. Hence, Y2Mate is not recommended as it sabotages the basic structure of social media.

Were reviews on Y2Matete .Com informative?

