Your Next Objective In Sanctuary Receive {Jan} Find Here

To Achieve Your Next Objective in Sanctuary Receive, you have to smash all three telescopes in a way as depicted in this article.

The latest Fortnite challenge is now out. The players have to destroy three telescopes and their parts in a battle. Fortnite, which is quite popular in the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom, is now showing Your Next Objective in Sanctuary Receive. The challenge looks quite thrilling, and bonuses and rewards, like always, are also there.

The users are enquiring where to start this quest and complete it. This article will tell you how to start the quest at the Seven outposts and continue with it.

A Brief Introduction of the Fornite Game

Fortnite is a video game that can be played in three distinct versions. The game was developed by Epic Games and was released in 2017. The genre is a sandbox, battle royale, and survival. The Your Next Objective in Sanctuary Receive game can be played on PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. The game is all about challenges, and the new challenge is now available. Save the World mode is unavailable for Android and is currently running on Windows, macOS, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The Fortnite Creative mode was also launched in 2018. Free access to creative mode is also available now. The Fortnite nettle royale was nominated for the Best Co-op game by PC Gamer and won the award in 2018. In 2021, the game again became the Kids’ Favorite Video Game.

Your Next Objective in Sanctuary Receive: How to Start the Quest

The new quest begins at the ‘seven bases’. ‘Seven Base’ is located northeast of the mountain. On the northwest corner of the building there, the player could find a telescope. Look for the telescope and crush it with your weapon and interact with the remaining and resulting chunk. From here, you have to move south. To go south, you shall be swimming or boating. After reaching the building there, a telescope would be found just outside the building.

After smashing this as well in Your Next Objective in Sanctuary Receive, you have to move towards the Sanctuary POI. The final telescope would be found here. For this, move towards the west side to locate the largest building. Afterward, turn towards the north inside the building. At the façade of this building, another telescope could be located. This is the final telescope that you have to destroy. Smash it, and the challenge is completed.

Conclusion

As depicted above, the task will be completed when you destroy all three telescopes. Just follow the process, and the quest will be completed. Don’t get confused and start only from the ‘seventh base’, and the path to three telescopes can be found then for Your Next Objective in Sanctuary Receive. After completing the quest, a bonus of 20,000 XP shall be credited to your account. A level would also be upgraded on the free pass. To know more, see Receive your next objective in Sanctuary or any Seven Outpost

Have you enjoyed this article? We would like to hear your views in the comment section.

Also Read : – Next Day Flower Delivery Proflowers (Dec 2021) Services!