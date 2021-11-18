Your Token Invalid Plant VS Undead {Nov} Read Here!

Your Token Invalid Plant vs Undead is about the game, the reason behind the error and market statistics of the token.

Have you played a Plant vs Zombie game? But have you heard about Plant vs Undead yet? Do you know gamers across Venezuela, Argentina are crazy about Plant vs Undead games?

The game is NFT oriented, and players find the concept roughly the same as the Plant vs Zombie game. Through this post, we will guide you about the game and how to play it.

However, people are constantly looking for Your Token Is Invalid Plant vs Undead; we will find the reasons behind it too. So, read till the end to know in-depth.

What is Plant vs Undead?

It is an upcoming NFT based game in which players can use plants as an asset. Any new players have to build the army of the plants, the asset, in their garden to fight the undead monsters.

The game is mainly centered on seeds, plants, and undead monsters, which you can also purchase using a native PUV token.

However, their token is getting updated regularly, so you need to keep track of it. Meanwhile, players are also facing consequences like Your Token Is Invalid Plant vs Undead.

Players can spread the plants throughout the garden and stop undead monsters from crossing the garden. You can also trade, sell all in-game assets in its native marketplace.

Who is the founder of PUV tokens?

Plant vs Undead is a defence game and is a free-to-play game where the position of the Plant is important.

Mr. Tran Dinh Quy. is the CEO, and the Art director is Toss Vu. In addition, Pham Van Duy. is CTO, and the web developer is Vinh Pham.

The price chart and market statistics of the game helps in understanding the error Your Token Is Invalid Plant vs Undead; let us see more below.

Price chart and market statistics of PUV token:

Plant Vs Undead Price: $0.4107

Price Change24h: $-0.01914

24h Low / 24h High: $0.4102 /$0.4314

Trading Volume24h: $1,094,103.98

Volume / Market Cap: 0.07211

Market Rank: 1009

Market Cap: $15,173,251.51

Fully Diluted Market Cap: $123,497,563.65

Circulating Supply: 36,858,828 PVU

Total Supply: 300,000,000 PVU

Max Supply: 300,000,000 PVU

How do you purchase Plant vs Undead tokens?

Purchase crypto coins with the help of Binance and convert them into BNB.

Transfer BNB to MetaMask Account.

Pancakeswap is popular to convert BNB to PUV tokens.

Connect your Metamask to Plant vs Undead website.

Reasons for Your Token Is Invalid Plant vs Undead:

Plant vs Undead developers were quite sure they did not get more than 200,000 participants during the early stage of the game’s launch. However, due to tremendous response and spam accounts, their server overloaded and collapsed.

The developers also have undergone various criticism. To address this, they are providing multiple updates, and the website is under maintenance. Now they can identify players and multiple account holders.

Conclusion:

The contract address of the token is 0x31471e0791fcdbe82fbf4c44943255e923f1b794. The token is available in the marketplace; however, we suggest you do your prior research before investing. Now we are sure why you are getting Your Token Is Invalid Plant vs Undead.

Visit the official website of Plant vs Undead

What was your experience in playing the game Plant vs Undead? Please share your thoughts and tell us more in the comment section below.

Also Read : – Rainbow Wand Token (Sep) Unlock Rainbow Wand Override!