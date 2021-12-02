Yt5s.Com Legit {Dec} Check Every Website Details Here!

If you are looking for an online platform to import videos from social media sites, read this write up to find out is Yt5s.com Legit site.

Yt5s.com is a free tool available Worldwide. It aims at providing the user with the facility of capturing YouTube and Facebook clips. You can choose the resolution in which you want to get the clips, and the user needs the URL of YouTube and Facebook clips.

Do you feel that the netizens should have access to import YouTube and Facebook clips?

Brief of Yt5s.com:

As you now know about the utility of Yt5s.com, let us see how it works. The user needs to paste the URL in the textbox present on Yt5s.com. The website helps the user to convert and import:

YouTube to MP4, 3GP, M4A, WEBM and

Facebook to video formats

Is Yt5s legitimate?

Creation of Domain : 26th January 2021 at 14:37:56 Hrs, 11 months and 6 days old

Website Expiry: 26th January 2021 at 14:37:56 Hrs.

Trustworthiness : 3%, and it is considered a good trust index. It is accounted to check is Yt5s.com Legit .

Country of origin: Iceland.

Website type: Online Video and Audio converter

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 27/100.

Threat Profile – 66/100

Phishing Score – 25/100

Malware Score – 12/100

Spam Score – 66/100

Social relations : Yt5s.com is not present on social media

Owner’s details: The owner’s information is hidden using internet censorship.

Positive Highlights:

Import YouTube and Facebook videos and audios online without updating any app on your device.

This tool is compatible with all devices and platforms and

It has the fastest exporting speed of up to 1GB/second. This feature is used to validate its legitimacy.

Negative Highlights Answers Is Yt5s.com Legit?

It has a high threat profile, and it is treated as a highly suspicious website.

You risk harming your device and personal information by accessing the website.

Features of Yt5s.com:

Import audios and videos from: https://www.Yt5s.com/

E-mail address: not provided

Phone number: not provided

Address: not provided

Contact person: not provided.

Social media links: not provided

Privacy Policy and Terms : Mentioned. But, plagiarized

Customer Yt5s.com Reviews:

Few reviews on YouTube pointed out that Yt5s.com is a SCAM. There are online reviews available on several blogging sites to check is Yt5s.com Legit; where the users have reported Yt5s.com as unsafe as it installs ads on user devices. There are no user reviews on Yt5s.com and social media. Alexa ranking is 1881, which is considered to be Great.

Final Verdict:

Yt5s.com is not a legitimate tool because the site has a terrible trust rank, high threat profile, negative feedback by experienced users that it installs ads, negative reviews online and many other factors. We recommend you to use install features (or) watch later features provided on YouTube and Facebook. Kindly avoid accessing or importing any file from Yt5s.com.

Was the Yt5s.com Legit article informative? Please share your views on this article about Yt5s.com reviews.

