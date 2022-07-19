Zma11 Zstore .Com Reviews {July} Is This A Legit Site?

This ZMA11 Zstore .com Reviews article will give you all the details about this store. Visit the entire article to know its legitimacy.

Are you in need of electronic products? Do you want to help hands to do you? Many people all over the world prefer washing machines, ovens, air fry over, and vacuum cleaners. The working population in Brazil is looking for such electronic products to help them with daily work. Here we will tell you honest ZMA11 Zstore .com Reviews.

ZMA11 Zstore is an online shop where you can find products like ovens, water purifiers, etc. So let’s know the reviews of this shop.

Brief on ZMA11- Zstore

ZMA11-Zstore is an online shop that sells several products like clothes washers, water purifiers, and many more. People who purchase such products go through various online shops, and ZMA11-Zstore is among them. So following are the items sold by ZMA11-ZSTORE:-

Microwave LG

Automatic coffee maker

Sewing singer machine

Strip stains clothes washer

Suspended Fischer clothes dryer

Cooktop

Deep fryer

Electric oven

Stove

Is ZMA11 Zstore .com Legit? After learning about these fascinating items, this question might have arisen in many buyers’ minds. Undoubtedly, all the shops cannot be trusted. Customers must check the reviews of shops before purchasing anything as there are many cases where scam shops take advance payment from customers and never deliver the products.

Features of ZMA11-STORE

URL: https://zma11-zstore.com/

Email address: The email address is not found on the website.

Contact number: The contact number is not available on the website.

Address – We have found the address of the shop, Rua André de Barros, 8089, Curitiba, PR 80010-080 – Center

ZMA11 Zstore .com Reviews : The store has no customer reviews on the official site.

Shipment policy: Shipment policy is not mentioned anywhere on the website.

Return and refund policy: No return and refund policy is mentioned on the website.

Payment method: Although payment methods are not mentioned in any section, on checking out, the only payment mode is PayPal.

Positive highlights

The store address is found on the website.

Negative Highlights

Contact numbers and email addresses are not available on the website.

The shipment policy and return refund policy are not available.

No social media accounts are found.

Is ZMA11 Zstore .com Legit?

The factors mentioned till now cannot define the legitimacy of this website. There are others also that will help you to examine the legitimacy of the site. Several fraudulent sites do not deliver or deliver defective products to customers. So there are many through which you can determine the legitimacy of a website.

Registration date: The website was registered recently on 29 June 2022.

Registrar : GoDaddy.com, LLC is the registrar of this website.

Expiry date: The expiry date of this website is 29 June 2023.

ZMA11 Zstore .com Reviews : No reviews found on the official website and other online review sites.

Trustscore: The trust score on this website is abysmal, which is 1%. This is considered a low trust score.

Data security: The website is secured as HTTPS protocol is detected on the website.

Policies: A privacy policy is not mentioned on the website. Other policies like shipment, return, and refund policies are also not mentioned.

Missing information: Contact number, email address, and owner’s details are not mentioned on the website.

The above points can tell whether the website is legit or a scam. Buyers must check these details.

ZMA11 Zstore .com Reviews

In the above section, we have mentioned some factors that may tell you about the legitimacy of this store. There are no social media pages for this store. As per our research, the online review sites have not reviewed the store. Also, there are no reviews on the official website.

We researched the website on various social media platforms, but no pages were found. So based on the above criteria, we cannot mark this site legitimate. To get secure from Credit card scamming, you can refer to this post.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up the post on ZMA11 Zstore .com Reviews, the trust score on this website is not good. The website has been registered recently, so considering these points. We cannot say the site is legit. We have mentioned all the necessary details about the store. You can visit this link to learn about the best vacuum cleaners . You can get several ideas to safeguard from PayPal Scamming.

