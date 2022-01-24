142 Southport Terrace Southport CT (Jan) Read Details!

Are you looking for 142 Southport home news? The write-up shares detailed information about 142 Southport Terrace Southport CT. So, keep scrolling to know more.

Make Southport Terrace your best bet when you’re looking for a nice home to buy. This home gets located in a very convenient spot in the town of Southport, United States.

From the high ceilings to the hardwood floors and custom kitchen, everything about this home will charm you from top to bottom. Here is a brief and helpful article on 142 Southport Terrace Southport CT that may prove useful. So, keep reading.

About the Home

This home is a 5,503 square foot house on a 1.08-acre lot with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. This home is currently off the market. Based on Redfin’s Southport data, we estimate the home’s value is $2,372,027. It’s a great location with easy access to the highway and other nearby facilities.

Since this home isn’t on the market, likely, the information in this report is not up-to-date. So, keep in mind that they could be higher or lower when a home is actually for Sale when looking at these numbers.

Interior of 142 Southport Terrace Southport CT

The second-floor primary bedroom and bath were designed with dual closets and separate shower and soaking tubs. A large bedroom with a full bathroom is located on the first floor and an office/billiard room. The lower level features a wet bar, pool table, sauna, steam shower and exercise room.

Is the property on Sale?

On Trulia, this home is neither for Sale nor for rent. A third party, the landowner, or official records may have contributed the descriptions and property. 142 Southport Ter is a single-family residence in Southport, Connecticut. 142 Southport Terrace Southport CT gets located in the Southport neighbourhood of Southport, Connecticut.

It is part of the 06890 Postal code. So if you want to relocate somewhere, you should plan and make sure it’s worth it. The location is getting the huge attention of the people of the United States.

Conclusion

You should also do an extensive home search so that you find all the information you need to know about your new community. Since this home is not for Sale or rent thus, we don’t see the exact reasons for which people are searching this property.

Also, is there any reason for 142 Southport Terrace Southport CT, getting famed? Then comment down.

Also Read : – Pontins Southport Reviews {Nov} Go For the Change-Visit!