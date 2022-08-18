4 Expert-Approved Workouts You Need To Try

If you look up online, you’ll probably see a lot of Tiktok videos hyping up the latest fitness trends. But, which workouts are the ones really worth your time? Which ones are effective for your fitness goals?

With so many workouts trending in and out these days, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. So, we did the research for you. In this comprehensive guide, we’re listing out the top 4 workouts you should get into right now, and how they will get you to your fitness goals.

What are the top 4 workouts you should try right now?

Strength Training

If you haven’t tried lifting weights yet, now is the time. You don’t even need to go to the gym or have actual weights. For those who are beginners in their fitness journey, you can start a simple strength training session with your own bodyweight.

Strength training builds up your muscle strength, endurance, and heart health. It can also improve your basal metabolic rate, which means your body can still burn calories even when you’re in rest mode.

According to a 2021 study, doing 30 to 60 minutes of strength training a week is enough. This kind of training routine can lower your risk of disease by 10 to 20%, especially from cancer and cardiovascular illnesses.

HIIT or High Intensity Interval Training

If you search up the word “cardio” online, you’ll probably see thousands of cardio workout videos to choose from. Among these exercises, there’s one type of cardio training you need to pay attention to; the HIIT or high intensity interval training.

HIIT is an entire routine consisting of short bursts of intense movement followed by low-impact recovery periods. It typically lasts for 30 minutes or more. But, you can definitely find shorter HIIT workouts online, when your schedule allows it.

In a 2017 study, researchers found that HIIT can help with your oxygen consumption, heart rate, and blood pressure. It’s also an effective way of fighting against obesity.

HIIT is one of those workouts where you can burn so many calories in a short amount of time. Studies in 2018 have shown that it can reduce belly fat. If you want to shape up and achieve your body goals, doing at least 20 minutes of HIIT can benefit you in the long run.

Yoga

Now, you might think that yoga seems like an easy exercise. After all, it’s all about slow movements, right? Well, the answer is no.

Yoga can be more challenging and calorie-burning than you might expect. While it’s entirely composed of postures and breathing exercises, this exercise works your balance, flexibility, and endurance.

It also takes a lot of strength, since you need to hold and breathe in complicated poses. And if you’re still not challenged enough, there are different versions of yoga that are up to your speed.

For instance, power yoga is more high-impact and aerobic. If you want to sweat more and detoxify your system, hot yoga might be your thing.

Depending on your body mass and the workout intensity, one yoga class can burn from 180 to 600 calories per hour. It can also lower your resting heart rate, increase muscle strength, and provide therapeutic effects to your brain, according to a 2011 study.

Walking

If you don’t have time for any training routine, try walking. It might sound like it’s too simple of a workout, but it actually works. Plus, it provides a lot of health benefits.

Walking is considered a type of cardio exercise. It works your heart, strengthens your bones, and improves your muscle strength. By walking 3 times a week or more, you can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

Many researchers have reviewed that walking can also help with obesity, depression, and high blood pressure. It boosts your energy levels, so you can be more productive during the day.

If you want to take a morning walk, make sure to play some tunes along the way, plan out your routes, and track your steps with a smartwatch. This exercise isn’t only great for your body, it also gives you a moment to take in your surroundings and experience inner peace.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, any workout can be a good workout. What’s important is that you chose to move your body today, and you genuinely enjoy the exercise you’re doing.

After all, if you’re not enjoying it, what’s the point? Physical exercise is supposed to be a fun break from your everyday routine, not a form of self-torture. That’s why, we’ve given 4 interesting workouts above, so you can try and see which one works the best for your lifestyle.

And of course, don’t forget to rest up and recover after your workout session. Eat good food, get enough hours of sleep, and loosen up your sore muscles with a massage gun.

If you want to complete your workout kit, try out the HYDRAGUN today. It’s the best massage gun Australia can offer right now, with 7 massage heads and a free 18-month warranty. Check it out now and see how it can level up your recovery better than before.