Accident Lac Bouchette {April} Find What Report Says!

Accident Lac Bouchette makes the headlines of today’s news. So, let us see each detail of the incident in this post.

What happened in Lac Bouchette?

We are talking about the fatal accident that took place in the municipality of Lac Bouchette on Saturday evening. The collision was deadly occurred in the evening, and its impact continued for about one to two hours.

It is said that three snowmobilers who wanted to cross route 155 at the same time met with an accident. Out of the three, unfortunately, one was struck by a van. In the Accident Lac Bouchette, the paramedic team said a 50-year-old man deceased on the scene.

What was the cause of the accident?

After the accident took place, people gathered around. The spokesperson of Sûreté du Québec said a patrol officer specializing in collision reached the scene to determine the cause of the accident and started the investigation. It is said that there is no reason to assume that the driver of the van had any illegal intentions. However, the tragic accident that took place yesterday took an innocent man’s life.

Detailed analysis of the Accident Lac Bouchette:

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., a pickup vehicle carrying a trailer collided head-on with a group of three snowmobilers heading along Route 155 in the tiny community of Lac-Bouchette.

According to the initial information, the three snowmobilers who were driving together wanted to cross the road.

Among them, the first two carefully moved their way, but unfortunately, a vehicle travelling northerly caught the third snowmobiler who was following after. The information was given by Sergeant Marythé Bolduc, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

What further investigation suggests?

A further investigation of the Accident Lac Bouchette in which a snowmobiler lost his life is still under process. However, the identity of the deceased person is not revealed immediately. Moreover, the driver of the van was not injured in this collision. But according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ), there was no marked crossing on the road where the collision occurred.

Conclusion:

We have read here the trending news report of the accident that took place in the municipality of Lac Bouchette. Unfortunately, this fatal incident took the life of a snowmobiler and luckily, the van driver and other snowmobilers are safe. Accident Lac Bouchette took place on 3rd April after 9:00 p.m. To know more about this road accident, click here.

