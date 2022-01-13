Adaptation Manga Among Us {Jan} Details About Corocoro

To all those looking out for the details of Adaptation Manga Among Us, scroll down the article to get all the relevant details.

Among Us is one of the most hyped games over the internet, providing its players with different and unique gameplay than all the other existing ones. The recent adaptation of this platform is creating a buzz in the United States and many other parts of the world.

What is Among Us?

Pandemic has again made the hype for video games, leading to multiple new and exciting launches. Among Us is also one of the kinds of launches released in 2018.

The platform is an online multiplayer social deduction game published and developed by American Game Studio Innersloth.

The game has inspired Mafia and The Thing, the science fiction horror film. It was first released for Nintendo Switch, later ported for the iOS, Play Station 4-5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Adaptation Manga Among Us:

If you follow the official Twitter count for Innersloth, you might have the details about the one-shot manga feature launched on 13th January 2022.

This revealed that the platform will now have a one-shot manga feature from the Corocoro Comic in their upcoming magazine’s April issue.

Gameplay for Among Us:

After exploring the details for Among Us recent adaptations, let’s look at the game’s plot to know how it goes and the role of players in the same to get a hint about the new element, Adaptation Manga Among Us.

This game takes the players to the spaceship arena, where the group will have one secret imposter, killing all the other crew members while hiding his details.

Players also can call an emergency meeting to find the imposter, getting a chance to vote who the imposter could be.

Details about Corocoro:

Japanese Manga series are always exciting worldwide, with people appreciating their story and other features. Corocoro is one of the most famous Japanese Manga Series, published by the famous Shogakukan Publisher.

This magazine has recently been affiliated with the Among Us platform, giving hype to the Adaptation Manga Among Us searches.

The magazine is launched with the elementary school kids’ content, providing them with the best and entertaining stories list.

Final Verdict:

To all those eager to know about recent Innersloth Twitter post details, this was about the affiliation of Manga Series, Corocoro with Among Us. Fans for both platforms have shown their excitement for this adaptation.

We want to inform our readers that no other news or details have been launched other than the collaboration.

Follow Innersloth on Twitter to know all the recent updates.

