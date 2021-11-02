Amigo Cycles Reviews (Nov 2021) Is The Portal Legit?

The write-up shares all the information regarding the website’s pros, cons and Amigo Cycles Reviews as mentioned by the buyers regarding the electric cycles.

Are you guys looking for a healthy alternative in terms of bikes and cycles? If yes, then you are at the right spot. We have put the initiative to bring your attention to the electric bikes that will help you in your daily commute.

People of India are very excited about this new alternative as they can opt for this bike and end a war with the rise in petrol prices. For more information, do visit Amigo Cycles Reviews to get more details.

About Amigo Cycles

Amigo is a newly launched website that friends created to support fitness enthusiasts and environment lovers. The motto of this launch was to focus on a healthy lifestyle and teach fitness among all the individuals. The website sells electric cycles of various types and price ranges and provides them on rentals for a day. Amigo focuses on creating the perfect balance between the daily lifestyle and the health of the individuals.

Specifications of the website

Domain- The domain age is 03/05/2021.

URL- https://www.amigo-bikes. in/

Social media presence- Social media presence answers Is Amigo Cycles Legit .

Address- Amigo Bikes,202, Sri Durga Towers, Hyderabad.

Contact no- 7569390288

Payment modes- VISA, PayPal, MasterCard.

Return policy- Unavailable

Refund policy- Unavailable

Exchange policy- No information is given on the website.

Email- sales@amigo-bikes.in

Delivery policy- No information is present regarding the delivery.

Pros of the website

There are a variety of products that the customer can choose according to their needs.

The trust score is 50%, which shows the website is authentic.

The prices of the bikes are reasonable.

Cons based on Amigo Cycles Reviews or scam

There are no return and refund policies mentioned on the website that creates a doubt in the mind of the customers about the complete policies.

No information regarding the delivery policy is given on the website.

Is Amigo Cycles an authentic e-commerce site?

In today’s world, the foremost requirement of every person is Convenience, and to meet their needs, Amigo has launched electric bikes that have added fun and fitness at the same time in people’s lives. The cycles are combined with modern technology and comfort, which are helpful towards leading a healthier and sustainable life. There are some criteria based on Amigo Cycles Reviews that are needed to be focused on.

Domain age- The website was created on 03/05/2021, which is five months before.

Trust score- The website’s trust score is 50%, which shows that it can be trusted.

Alexa rank- No Alexa rank can be seen on the website as of now.

Plagiarised content- No plagiarised content can be seen on the website.

Policies- Policies such as test rides are also given, as the company provides the bikes for rentals.

Address originality- The address present on the website is a verified one and can be trusted.

Social media icons- Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and Twitter to check Is Amigo Cycles Legit or another scam.

Owner’s information- Available

Unrealistic discounts- No unrealistic discounts can be seen.

Reviews- We can hardly find authentic reviews online. Hence we cannot make a verdict on the legitimacy of the company and its product.

Customer Reviews

After going through the complete information regarding the Amigo cycles, it can be said that it has received positive reviews from the people of India who have bought it, and they are recommending it to everyone who is in search of electric bikes. But we can hardly trust the Amigo Cycles Reviews mentioned in the testimonials.

We have searched the social media portals of the company but don't find any authentic reviews on these portals. We also don't find reviews of previous buyers on any other recognized online portals.

Conclusion

The description mentioned above of the website regarding the electric cycles can be seen, and it shows that the pros mentioned by the website are true to their words. To know more about the electric cycles from Amigo, we would suggest the readers visit the Amigo Cycles Reviews section and decide on their own.