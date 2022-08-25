Anniversary Nct Dream 2022 {Aug} Read Exclusive Details!

The post discusses the Anniversary Nct Dream 2022 and elaborates further details.

Are you a fan of the NCT group, the popular band from South Korea? The Neo Culture Technology is the actual name of the band acronym as NCT. The band will be celebrating their 6th anniversary in Indonesia, performing live for the audience.

Besides, the live concert was broadcast on the YouTube channel on 24 August 2022. As a result, the band is trending on social media platforms. For those who are oblivious of the concert and the band, this article will provide a detailed insight about Anniversary Nct Dream 2022 and more details.

Why is NCT trending?

The NCT Dream and its seven members are all set to celebrate its debut anniversary on 25 August 2022. Herein, the team includes members, namely Jeno, Renjun, Jisung, Haechan, Mark, Jaemin, and Chenle. Besides, as per sources, the band is all set to commemorate their live performance on their debut day.

The concert will be live broadcast and can be viewed by viewers worldwide and in Indonesia on their official YouTube channel. In addition, the Tanggal Anniversary Nct Dream will also be streamed live on the official TikTok of NCT DREAM and NCT. In the paragraphs below, we will be elaborating on the band and the concert in the coming sections.

An Overview of NCT

NCT is a band including South Korean boys named Neo Culture Technology

They were formed and established in January 2016 by the SM Entertainment

As of April 2021, the group comprised 23 members in the age group of late teens to that od mid-twenties

They are divided into four subunits, including NCT U, NCT 127, WayV and NCT Dream

Anniversary Nct Dream 2022 – More About the Band

There were many performers for the final night of the concert on day 2, including teams like NCT Dream, P1Harmony, The Boyz, NMIXX, LOONA, and WJSN, among others. Jeno and Jaemin further led the special MCs from the NCT dream.

The KCON started on 19 August 2022 and will continue until 25 August 2022. The fans have been enthusiastic about experiencing the special live, waiting eagerly for the NCT DREAM’s debut anniversary.

In addition to the above concerts, the Tanggal Anniversary Nct Dream will perform a solo titled the “Dream Show2: In a Dream” at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on 08 September and 09 September 2022. The current live performance on 24 August 2022 was titled “Tonight is the Night: NCT Dream the 6th Anniversary.”

Final Conclusion

The video will be live streamed on 24 August 2022 at 21.00 hours per WIB. It will be streamed on TikTok and YouTube official channels. Besides, the fans can watch the band performing live while sitting in the comfort of your home.

