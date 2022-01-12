Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny {Jan} Find How To Get It!

This article on Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny will guide you about this box set and what is included in this set.

Many famous musicians take out their albums, which millions of people in the world love. Bad Bunny is a famous rapper and singer in the United States and other parts. People love their albums and music videos.

Today’s article on the Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny will guide you on the famous musician’s box set that has been launched and gained mass popularity. So, if you are not aware of this, this article will guide you.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Benito Antonio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, was born on March 10, 1994. He is an actor, singer, and rapper. His Music is sometimes regarded as reggaeton and Latin Trap. He has collaborated with many renowned artists like J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Rosalía, Arcángel. He debuted with an album named X 100pre, and this album was awarded Latin Grammy. His other albums include YHLQMDLG, which was also awarded a Grammy Award.

More on Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny launched his album box set, which is getting popular. This box set includes the three different album pictures of Bad Bunny. His fans are excited to order this box set. We will share all the details of this box set and how you can get this box.

After getting topper in the Billboard’s Latin Artist, Bad Bunny has again hit the stride as Anniversary Trilogy. It is a sixth LP Vinyl box set. This box set debuts at No.1 in the Top Latin Albums, Latin Rhythm Albums, Vinyl Albums. Many famous influencers have unboxed this box set and given good reviews. According to the Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny, the Anniversary Trilogy launched with units earned with equivalent albums of 14,000.

How can you get this Box set?

The procedure to order this box set is very easy. You can get this box set from the official website of Bad Bunny that we will share here. Some important points that must be noticed are:

No relevant and official website was found of Bad Bunny to order this. But, you can buy this from other shopping websites.

This box includes three famous Bad Bunny’s No.1 projects with Vinyl double-disc pressings. These are El Último Mundo, YHLQMDLG, and X 100pre.

As per Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny , all these albums are not the latest hits but were on the top list some weeks ago.

Achievements of Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has gained mass popularity through his music albums and raps. He has been awarded many awards in his successful career. He was awarded:

Grammy Award

Latin Grammy Award (four)

Billboard Music Awards (eight)

American Music Awards

Like X 100pre and Oasis, many of his albums were among the best Latin Music. He has been awarded the ASCAP Latin award for being the best songwriter.

Conclusion

Based on the Anniversary Trilogy Bad Bunny, we shared all the details on this box set and what is included. You can read everything about his achievements and how you can get this Vinyl box set. For further details regarding Vinyl Box Set, you can check this link.

