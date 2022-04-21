Antoniglobal Reviews {April} Is This Authentic Or Scam?

Please peruse this article to learn about the Antoniglobal Reviews regarding a newly established online store that provides footwear for men and women.

Do you want to buy a new pair of sneakers? Do you wish to browse websites that have a wide collection of footwear? Do you also want to purchase tools to maintain your garden? Then, please read this article to get all the necessary details.

In this write-up, we have talked about a recently established online portal. Buyers from several nations, such as the United States, want to know the feedback about this website. Thus, please read till the end and determine the Antoniglobal Reviews.

What is Antoniglobal?

Antoniglobal is an online store that sells footwear for women and men. The products include sneakers, loafers, sandals, walking shoes, boots, etc. Furthermore, the portal provides men’s accessories like hats, wallets, and backpacks. It also deals with tools for gardening, household fittings, etc.

Specifications

Website Type – An electronic commerce website that sells men’s and women’s footwear, like boots, sneakers, etc.

Website Address – https://www.antoniglobal.com/

Contact Address and Telephone Number – Not provided.

E-mail Id – service@antoniglobal.com

Sorting Option – Present

Filtering Methods – Absent

Social Media Connections – Unavailable. This fact reaffirms your query regarding Is Antoniglobal Legit .

Payment Methods – Debit or credit cards of JCB, Visa, MasterCard, etc., and PayPal.

Shipping Details – Shipping usually takes five to fifteen working days. The standard shipment charges start from $7.55.

Price of Products – Given in GBP.

Return and Refunds Information – The time to contact the team for return request is forty-five days from receipt. The refund timeline is fourteen working days.

Privacy Policy – Present

Terms and Conditions – Available

Pros

The footwear designs on this portal are impressive.

The team has specified sufficient legal points in the policies, which may be crucial for the Antoniglobal Reviews .

Cons

The social media links are misleading and broken. An erroneous Facebook page opens on clicking each social media icon.

The team has not provided the contact number or physical address. Thus, buyers have to rely totally on the electronic mail to contact customer care.

The developers have missed out on providing the filtering option.

This portal is newfangled, so shoppers may find it challenging to trust it.

There are two drop-down menus on the bottom of the home page to select language and currency. However, none of these are functional, and the names are merely listed.

Is Antoniglobal Legit

We researched some details about this portal’s legitimacy for your ready reference. You can be more certain whether to buy from here after going through this section.

Website Age – This platform is seven months old, as its creation date is 26 August 2021.

Portal Trust Score – 1%, which falls under the classification of a Very Bad Trust Score.

Alexa Ranking – 376,050, which is an average ranking. It indicates that some customers from the globe have shown interest in this platform in the past few months.

Reviews of Customers – We could not find any Antoniglobal Reviews on this website.

Social Media Linking – The designers have provided the icons of Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram on this website. But these icons are misleading and broken. Firstly, all these icons are linked to the Facebook page. Secondly, the Facebook page shows the message that the owners have limited or deleted the account.

Contact Information – The owners have not specified their contact address or telephone number.

Web Design – There are numerous options in the currency and language menus. However, the options are not clickable and are only listed one after another.

The above details suggest this website may be suspicious. Notwithstanding, we cannot declare its authenticity as it is recent.

Antoniglobal Reviews

There is no citation of this website on notable reviewing platforms. Hence, it seems that customers have not trusted this portal yet to buy its items. Also, we could not find any customer feedback on the website despite the existence of the reviewing segment. Thus, we were unable to gain information related to others’ opinions on this site. Consequently, we suggest you read How to Get a Refund on PayPal if scammed on new websites like the subject one.

The Final Verdict

The above information portrays this website as suspicious. Also, the absence of Antoniglobal Reviews raises doubts about its authenticity. So, we request you know How to Get a Full Refund on credit card scam to protect your money. You may also like to read about sneakers and their origin. Do you have any personal experience with this website? Please share below.