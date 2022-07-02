Apkteca. Com {July} Explore People Opinions, Legitimacy!

This article provides insight into the Apkteca. com and further detail on the legitimacy of the website. Follow our article to receive the latest updates.

Are you looking to install your desired android app? Are you searching for a website that offers various android apps? If yes, this website is made just for you. This web portal allows you to install your desired app. This webpage has become Worldwide famous.

Today through this article, we will cover every detail of the features of the Apkteca. com and further details on its legitimacy. To know more, follow the article below.

Details on Apkteca website:

This is an innovative website where users can install their desired android apps. It offers various collections of android apps. It allows you to search for your desired android app and install it. Users can browse it by category or search for the apps.

Not only does it offer users to get their apps, but it also allows them to find their favourite games. The web portal is simple to operate and straightforward. After getting the games and apps, the app allows users to Apkpure App Install and enjoys the game and apps. Furthermore, this app also provides an option to affiliate products and advertising.

The Legitimacy of Apkteca website:

Though the website looks awesome, customers should go through every detail about the website before installing anything. The Listed points will help to determine the worthiness of the web portal:

The website URL: apkteca.com

The web portal start date: The Web portal started on 15/01/2021.

The expiration date of the web portal: The Web portal will lapse on 15/01/2023.

Install Charges: It allows every user to Apkpure Free Install of its apps.

Email ID: root@apkteca.com

Details of owner: The name of the owner of this web portal is Manuel Rodriguez.

Social media presence: It is available on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Index of Trust: The Trust Index of this website is average, around 60%.

Rate of content duplicated: No data about the percentage of copied content is available.

Company location: There is no information about its office address is present on its webpage.

Alexa rank: The web portal has an Alexa global rank of around #3039550.

Number to call: No detail of its contact number is available on its webpage.

Customer reviews on Apkteca. com:

The webpage has various customer reviews and ratings on its apps and games. Most of the apps have received 4.5 stars. Meanwhile, the Alexa rank of the website is around #3039550. Moreover, it has various social site logos on its homepage, but there are no customer reviews about its apps on social sites and online. So, we cannot rely on the reviews mentioned on its site.

Furthermore, after clicking on every social site logo, it automatically opens an Ems Security page on Instagram.

Summing Up:

This website offers various apps and games for customers to enjoy by installing android apps. This is not a fully legit website due to missing Apkteca. com reviews online. This article shares every detail and more about the legitimacy. of this web portal.

Did you install your desired app from this website? Comment your opinions.

