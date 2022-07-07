Thesis Statement: Apple cider vinegar is the best to deal with dandruff and promote scalp health. However, it would be best to be consistent to see good results and adopt healthy hair habits.

Ways to Use Apple Cider Vinegar as a Dandruff Treatment

Once you get dandruff, it will let you live in peace as long as you treat it vigorously. Dandruff makes you itch your scalp until it burns and makes you yelp in pain. On top of that, wearing black clothes is also painful because everyone can see your scalp’s mess.

To treat dandruff, you need to get to the root cause and see what measures you need to take. However, apple cider vinegar is a powerful ingredient that works well to mitigate the issue to a certain extent. Have you ever used apple cider vinegar to treat dandruff? If not, you need to try it now because it works magically.

We took our sweet time testing out different apple cider vinegar remedies to suggest to you only the best. Read further to find the best apple cider vinegar remedies of all time and say bye-bye to stubborn dandruff!

Why is Apple Cider Vinegar Helpful to Prevent Dandruff?

Wondering what is apple cider vinegar good for? Apple cider vinegar does not have a pleasant taste or a great smell. You must be wondering how apple cider vinegar helps sort out the dandruff issue you have been facing for a while. Let us give you some simple logic so that you trust our remedies even more:

Disinfectant

Like our body, our scalp hygiene is crucial to maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. Environmental stressors and constant exposure to heat can cause bacterial buildup on our scalp. No matter how frequently you shower, your scalp will accumulate dirt and sweat. Apple cider acts as an antibacterial and maintains a healthy environment.

Helps Maintain pH Level

Apple cider vinegar is acidic, making people think it’s dangerous for our scalp. However, it is the opposite because apple cider vinegar can help lower your scalp’s pH level. It can help neutralize your scalp and foster faster hair growth.

Natural Scalp Cleanser

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a natural wash to clean your scalp deeply. Daily, we use numerous products that can cause severe buildup. A clean scalp is a key to faster hair regrowth and luxurious hair. Apple cider vinegar penetrates deeper into the scalp and eliminates product buildup.

It has live cultures, enzymes, and proteins that cause your scalp to shed dead cells faster. On the other hand, its antifungal properties are best if you have an oily scalp or live in a hotter climate.

How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar to Reduce Dandruff?

Some people might consider apple cider vinegar ‘risky,’ but it is not if you use it correctly. We got our experts to try out apple cider vinegar remedies to give you only the best suggestions. Apart from getting yourself the best apple cider vinegar gummies for weight loss, also get your hands on the raw one. Let’s dive into remedies:

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

If you have tried a rise water rinse and are okay with leave-in remedies, ACV rinse is a must-try. You should never apply acv directly on your scalp before diluting. To make apple cider vinegar rinse, mix two cups of cold water with a half cup of apple cider vinegar.

After shampooing and conditioning your hair:

Rinse it with an ACV mix.

hair perfumes. Avoid your hair again and leave it in to soak. If you can’t handle the smell, rinse off only with plain water or tryperfumes.

Do this remedy every week consistently to see a visible difference.

Chamomile and ACV Rinse

We all know how soothing and relaxing chamomile tea is for our minds and soul. However, it is even better for our hair when used with apple cider vinegar. Mix two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar with a cup of cold chamomile tea.

Make strong chamomile tea for better results and make it work faster. Rinse your hair with the mix after regular shampoo and conditioner. Do this at least once or twice every two weeks for good scalp health. Don’t rinse your hair after this remedy, as it works best if you let it soak in.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Baking Soda

The ACV and baking soda recipes are specifically for deeply cleansing the scalp, but they can work to control dandruff. This remedy is very strong; hence, only do it once a month for deep cleaning. Mix two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar with two teaspoons of baking soda.

Massage the mixture well on the scalp and leave for 10 to 15 minutes; ensure your scalp is not burning; otherwise, wash it immediately. Your hair can feel dry after the apple cider vinegar and baking soda remedy. Hence, applying a few drops of oil or a leave-in conditioner is best.

Aloe Vera and ACV Mask

Aloe vera is the most nourishing for your face, body, hair, and scalp. If the scalp is sensitive, apple cider vinegar with aloe vera can help soothe it. Mix 5 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and 5 to 6 drops of tea tree oil.

Apply this hair mask 20 to 30 minutes before showering, rinse off with shampoo and follow with a conditioner. It will leave your hair super soft and thoroughly clean your scalp.

Conclusion

Apple cider vinegar is the best for your health, but it can provide equal benefits for your scalp. If you frequently deal with dandruff, you will love the ACV mask we suggested above. It is best to use ACV masks consistently to notice a difference, but do a patch test if you have a sensitive scalp.