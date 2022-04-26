April 26 Wordle Answer {April} Know Solution & Hints!

Scroll down the below article to know the April 26 Wordle Answer, hints, clues and other information related to the word.

Are you a puzzle solver? Are you getting difficulty in finding the answer for wordle # 311? The wordle game has spread quickly all over the world. And, it makes people think of different words and novice words. Hence, people from Worldwide are playing this puzzle with full excitement.

But many got confused due to only hints and innovative words with different meanings. Therefore, as per our research, people find it difficult to get April 26 Wordle Answer. Let’s give you details for the same.

Answer for 26 April Wordle (#-311)

As per our exploration, the answer to today’s wordle is “HEIST.” The meaning of this word is robbery or stealing. It has different meanings, too, like snatching, deception, theft, crime, mugging, etc. But all have the same intentional meaning, directly or indirectly.

Nowadays, many directors and producers are making films based on this moral to guide the audience with the current crime and make them aware. But, if you are unable to guess today’s answer, don’t be sad, as we will guide you with the hints to guess the correct answer.

Hints to find April 26 Wordle Answer

Below are the hints to guess the answer for wordle 311.

The word should not repeat any letter,

It has 2 vowels, one of them is “E,”

The first letter should start with “H,”

This word serves both as a noun and a verb,

After knowing the hints, we can assure that the enthusiasts can guess the word easily. Further, scroll down to know the rules to play wordle.

Rules for Wordle Game

Every game has some basic rules and terms to play it. Hence, this game also contains the same. Let’s guide you with the same to easily guess the answer as you tried for April 26 Wordle Answer.

You will get 6 chances for a five-letter word.

You will be given some essential clues to guess the correct word.

Tiles will turn green, grey and yellow if you fill the guessed letter.

Color Indication Details

Green Color – it indicates the correct letter at the correct position.

Yellow Color – it indicates the correct letter at the wrong position.

Grey Color – it indicates the wrong letter.

If you have read all the steps, hints and rules for today’s wordle game, then you must be able to find an answer for 26 April wordle easily.

Why is this April 26 Wordle Answer trending?

Based on all the clues, the word is a little difficult, as this is not a part of regular speaking words. Hence, players might be having difficulty guessing today’s wordle answer. Therefore, we suggest our players first fill the given letters at guided positions as per the hints. And then start your guess as per the clues.

The Last Words

Based on internet research, we can say that players found it difficult to guess today’s wordle answer. But, many enthusiasts must have guessed the word correctly. So, the word is “HEIST” for April 26 Wordle Answer, which means robbery.

Have you guessed the correct answer for today’s wordle? Please share your guessed answers in the comments below. Also, click here to know more on today’s wordle hints and clues.

