Australian Visa: Australia is a beautiful place to live and flourish. This is why Australia’s PR visa is the most sought-after country. All thanks to the country’s high employment rate, high literacy, good infrastructure, and organized immigration system that makes this country a haven for immigrants. Going by the numbers, immigration is not going to saturate in the near future.

So, whether you aspire to become a permanent citizen of Australia or want to win your bread and butter there, it is the right time to consider. First, however, there are some important things to know before applying for an Australian Visa. We have listed the most noted ones in this article.

Like other countries, Australia also offers different kinds of visas depending on the purpose and duration of stay. For example, a tourist visa is the easiest to avail, whereas a permanent visa is the most difficult to obtain. However, no matter what visa you are applying for, there are various sub-clauses you should be fully aware of. So, the first step entails preparing a checklist of all important documents.

Check your prospects

If tourism is not your purpose, the next step is vital for you. Professional requirements vary in different countries. Your native qualifications and skills may not suffice for the job requirements in Australia. Furthermore, you may have to qualify for some additional exams to become eligible for certain jobs in Australia. Similarly, you need to find your prospects in the country if you are a freelancer. Therefore, before applying for an Australian Visa, dig into various sources of income.

Character requirement

You must pass the character test to live or visit Australia. Even when you faced criminal convictions 20 years ago, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection has the right to enquire about the same.

So, whether applying for a visa or Australian citizenship, you must meet the character requirements mentioned under section 501 of the Migration Act 1958.

Qualify IELTS Examination

After making up your mind, the next thing you have to accomplish is the IELTS exam. This English language exam is imperative to certify your skill in the English language. Any number above 6 is considered good by the immigration authorities. Similarly, you must attach a Skill Assessment report with your immigration file.

Evaluate different Visa Options

If you are a skilled individual and want to settle in Australia, you can select the GSM ( General Skilled Migration) Visa program. This program helps skilled workers, professionals, and migrants to use their specialization to settle in this country. Various sub-clauses under this program are:

Skilled Independent visa – subclass 189

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Visa (Subclass 491)

Skilled Nominated visa – subclass 190

Skilled Regional sponsored visa – subclass 489

Temporary Business Long Stay Work Visa – subclass 457

Employer Nomination Scheme Visa

You need a GSM score of 65 and above to qualify in subclass 189 (Skilled Independent Visa). At the same time, this criterion is relaxed for Skilled nominated and sponsored Visas.

Seek Assistance from a Reputed Immigration Consultancy Service

It is intimidating to fulfill all the checklists and read through every fine print yourself. Hiring a skilled migration agent Melbourne comes in handy to deal with any visa application. Licensed and experienced immigrant consultants will help you in every stage to make your journey smooth. Moreover, you get complete peace of mind while navigating through complex procedures, such as:

Filling various online and offline applications

Preparing the application as per requirement and standard format

Preparing your for skill tests and visa interview

Verified documentation

Resolving errors and disputes in the Visa Application

Communication with the higher authorities

Have Patience

After completing and submitting your visa application, sit back and relax. Depending on the type of Visa, it may take longer than you expect to process. So, if you have some deadlines, you must apply for the visa in advance. Generally, it takes 3 weeks to process your visa application. Further, in addition to the official waiting period, consider delays due to errors in the application.

Conclusion

Australis remains the most popular destination for students, tourists, and workers among all countries. Thousands of dreamers have already settled in Australia, and you could be next. But, Immigration is a complex process and involves strict government regulations. Generally, a layman is unfamiliar with dealing with such legal jargon and documentation.

So, to sail through the process smoothly, it is advisable to work with an experienced Immigration agent in Melbourne. The professional agents know the tips and tricks to help you reach your dream destination- Australia.