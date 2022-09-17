Baseball fans: rules and etiquette Attending a baseball game is like heaven on earth.

You will definitely enjoy these spectacles even if it is not your favorite kind of sport. Those open stadiums with wonderful weather, different cold beverages, hotdogs, cheering crowd – something that all people might enjoy. The key rule is to be on time to buy MLB tickets (it can be a challenge).

As with all other types of sports, baseball has its own fans. As you know, sports fans can sometimes be uncontrollable and need some guidance to follow. We would call it etiquette rules. You may ask, what are they? Let’s tackle this topic.

Baseball fans rules

It is no secret that baseball fans differ from others by wearing caps. However, when the National Anthem is on, be so kind and respectful, and take them off. This rule applies to all people of all ages and genders. Take off the cap during the Anthem!

Another issue often happening during baseball games is people walking around. Please, be so kind, and try to remain in your seats unless it is urgent or some kind of emergency. At least wait when at bat ends.

Another mess that may hinder the game and the overall atmosphere is people coming and going whenever they want! We know that baseball games are long, but they are never boring! Try to come on time and leave after the game. Do not worry, you will definitely have a chance to leave, do not rush. In case you arrive late, wait until the inning is over. Have some respect for players and other spectators.

Remember about people around you, sitting in the same row with you. Always let them take their seats if they have some bathroom run. Treat people the way you want to be treated. The same rule applies to food and drinks. Let people get theirs but be courteous when eating or drinking yours.

Baseball is famous not only among adults but also children. Very often, a baseball game is a family outing, so mind your language and manners! You should ease up the profanity and pay attention to whether children are around.

Be respectful to opposing teams. Of course, you have your favorites. But remember, other teams also have fans. Think of how you would like to be treated by other teams and fans.

Your team is your favorite. However, everyone has a right for mistakes. Be respectful to them, show some dignity, and never cross the line. Being offensive will not make you look good, so try to avoid shouting out some dirt at players!

As we have mentioned before, baseball fans usually wear caps. However, some of them like to wear any kind of cap! In other words, be careful when picking a cap for a game. We do not think you would like to get some strange looks at yourself or undesired attention. Put yourself in other people’s shoes.

Always show hope! No one can win all the time. If you see your favorite team losing, it does not mean you need to leave earlier or complain out loud. Reinforce your favorites and show them there is always hope and support from their fans.

If you are a baseball fan beginner, do not pretend you know everything. Do not be afraid to ask questions, or just keep it to yourself. Do not make any false judgments because of ignorance.

Make some noise! It may sound a little ridiculous, but when the whole stadium starts chanting, keep it up and do not stop until at bat finishes. As they say, make everything possible, including a lot of noise, to distract a pitcher.

You can even help your team win. You may think, “How do I make it happen?” Easily! Just think about the times when the ball can go out. Always help your favorite team to make the ball go out but in the stands. It may influence a home run.

What do you do when you catch a home-run ball from an opposing team? Hopefully, there are some children around you. Come on. All children would love to keep the ball from the game!

Be careful and do not harm any pitching duel. What is a pitching duel? A low-scoring game, with a lot of strike-outs or too few hits. It does not happen that often. So do not distract!

Join the wave! Always join the wave. There is so much fun you get from it. But, can you imagine how much excitement these waves give to your favorite teams and their players? Do not even hesitate, nix the wave!

The most important rule among all the ones mentioned above – have fun! Please, loosen up, relax and enjoy the game!

Being a good fan is important. We consider that fans represent their teams as well. In plain language, fans’ behavior can determine the whole picture of the team. Do you want your favorites to look bad in front of other teams and media? Of course, you do not. So, behave yourself and create the proper atmosphere during the game.

Summing up

Baseball games are a part of American history. This sport is like a business card of the nation all over the country. Every state has its own favorites, colors, and traditions. But the rules we have discussed apply to anyone and everyone. Go and get your baseball tickets, grab a cap and enjoy that magical atmosphere at a baseball game.