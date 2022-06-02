BC Decriminalize Drugs {June} Explore The Real Plan!

Read facts about BC Decriminalize Drugs as a measure to save thousands of lives lost every year due to overdose and toxicity.

Did you know that British Columbia(BC) is moving forward requesting temporarily decriminalize? It is because of increasing number of deaths due to overdose and toxicity.

Did you know that BC had to implement a health emergency due to more than 9,400 deaths due to toxic drugs in 2016, more than 2,224 deaths last year and whooping 26K deaths between 2016 and 2021 in Canada? Let’s learn more about BC Decriminalize Drugs.

Need for Decriminalize Drugs:

Dr Bonnie Henry, the BC health officer, said that temporarily decriminalizing will make a difference though it may not change anything permanently. It is because the subjects tend to hide drugs due to state laws. It leads to individuals taking doses while they are alone.

The officials of BC had to consider temporarily decriminalizing due to a health emergency allowing individuals to possess not more than 2.5g of drugs. The 2.5g quantity is less than the requested amount by BC. The exemption does not apply to schools, military and airports.

The police will focus on offering information on social and health support available to reduce drug stigma as a part of BC Decriminalize Drugs.

Caused of Individual deaths:

Temporarily decriminalizing does not mean legalization, but it refers to the temporary withdrawal of penalties. Temporarily decriminalizing will exempt individuals from being arrested, penalized or seizing the legal quantity of drugs under their possession.

It was reported that five to seven people die daily due to overdose and toxicity. The situation became severe due to the isolation of such individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Such individuals were found to have taken the dose when they were alone. Additionally, the temperature and atmospheric conditions contributed to toxicity.

Outlining The Exemptions On BC Decriminalize Drugs:

The officials of Health Canada and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are keen on public health and safety and outlining an agreement for obtaining an appropriate exemption from CDSA. The temporarily decriminalize set to take effect from 31st January 2023 and will continue until 31st January 2026.

Drug Stigma Reduction Measures:

The government is spending extensively on rehabilitation and recovery services, spending CA$36 million to increase youth treatment beds twofold and CA$13.5 to increase the youth treatment beds in BC.

Over the next three years, the government will be spending more than CA$45 million on BC Decriminalize Drugs. Due to a health emergency, in August 2020, fundraising was announced. A significant increase in BC’s budget was provisioned in 2021.

Conclusion:

The overdose and toxicity crises may become severe in BC. Henceforth, to tackle such an issue and save lives, the BC province is the first to apply for temporary decriminalization in the country. Temporarily decriminalizing is treated as a pathway for better health and addiction care. The experience and results of temporarily decriminalizing are assumed to serve as a road map for other provinces.

Was BC Temporarily decriminalizing review informative? Please comment below on this article about BC Decriminalize Drugs.

Also Read :- Sonya Miller Drugs {May} Check The Latest News Here!

