Beatmall Reviews {May} Is This Website Legit Or Scam?

Do you want to get a great deal on an electric bicycle? We are all aware that electric automobiles are currently popular. And, as we all know, petrol prices are rising, and in India, everyone is turning to electric vehicles.

Several options are available in the market if you want to buy an electric car, bike, or cycle online. These electric automobiles are available at relatively reasonable prices.

About Beatmall. in

Beatmall.in is a low-cost e-commerce website that sells electric bicycles. Electric cross country electric mountain bike, electric across country bike, mountain bike sports, and 21 electric gear bikes are among the bicycles available on the website. There are many more. They claim to provide high-quality bicycles and customer service around the clock. You have 30 days to money-back guarantee your bicycle. They claim to sell their stuff all over the world.

Beatmall.in Specification

Website Link – https://beatmall.in/

Social Media Links – Social media links are available on the website.

Newsletter – Yes, it’s available

Payment Modes – Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and PayPal

Domain Age – Not available.

Category – They sell various types of bicycles.

Contact No – Not uploaded

Shipping charges – shipping is free

Delivery Time – No Data Available.

Return Time – Within 30 Business Days.

Refund Time – No Data Available.

Exchange Time – No Data Available.

Company Address – No Data Available.

Email – beat.mall77@gmail.com

What are the benefits of purchasing from beatmall.in?

The website is encrypted using HTTPS.

On the website, they offer huge discounts.

All major social media links are provided, including Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

What are the drawbacks to shopping at beatmall.in?

The exchange and refund policy are not clearly stated.

The website does not provide contact information.

The website does not have any information on the owner.

The website’s user interface is poor and unattractive.

Is Beatmall Legit?

Before purchasing anything from an online store, there are a few factors to consider that may protect you from online scams. Scammers use a variety of tactics to defraud you.

Here are a few points to consider before purchasing from online stores

Address Originality – The website does not have this information.

Domain Creation Date – No Uploaded on the Internet.

Social Media Icons & Connections -The website links all major social media platforms.

Content Quality – The website’s content is plagiarised from other questionable websites.

Date of Domain Expiration – No Uploaded on the Internet.

Customer Feedback – Beatmall Reviews are not available on the website.

Index Rank – This website’s index rank is 65.6 out of 100, indicating well-known and standard.

Owner Information – The website does not have this information.

Trust Score – The trust score of this website is 60%, which is quite good.

Policy – The policy listed on the website is not unique. It is copied from another site.

Alexa Rank – This website has no global ranking on the Alexa rank. Its 0

Discount Available – They offer large discounts on their website, which no credible company would offer.

We were unable to discover any consumer reviews on the beatmall website. We went through it on other platforms, but there were no reviews there either. However, we discovered some YouTube comments claiming that it is a fake site.

The Bottom Line

The website provides huge discounts on their website. However, there are several red flags about this website. Even though the trust score is average lack of reviews makes this site questionable.

The website provides huge discounts on their website. However, there are several red flags about this website. Even though the trust score is average lack of reviews makes this site questionable.

As a result, we are unable to comment on this website. However, it would help if you considered this until more reliable information becomes available. Would you like to ask any questions regarding this article? You can ask us in the comment section.