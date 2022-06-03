Bizcrown .Com {June 2022} Safe To Access – Know Here!

Bizcrown .Com has shared details of a website claiming to impart digital learning skills to people interested in working in this industry.

Have you heard of the Bizcrown website that claims to train individuals in the Digital marketing field to earn a decent income? The Digital revolution has taken the whole of India by surprise, and some recent incidents like demonetization and deadly pandemic have only accelerated the digital industry.

This country has an extensive advertising industry, and a digital platform provides space for small content creators to participate in economic activity. People require some skills to work in this industry and Bizcrown .Com appears to be offering these skills through his commission-based e-learning platform.

Bizcrown Online Portal:

Bizcrown is started by three-person claiming to be in Digital Marketing and design. Digital Anuj, Vikas Roy and Abhishek Pandey are three partners running this website. They claim this website to be an e-learning platform for professionals seeking to make their career in the Digital industry.

It is an e-learning website for providing digital training to skill seekers.

Beginners, mediators and pro-pack are three courses available on this site.

People helping others to enroll in this program can earn some commission.

Bizcrown .Com Legit Facts and Data:

The legit facts of any website act as an informative tool for customers preparing to get details on it. Some of the legit data related to Bizcrown are listed below to help the online audience.

Domain creation date – This site was created on 20 th April 2021; it’s more than one year old.

Alexa ranking – Web portal Alexa has given an 856819 rank to this educational site.

Trust index – The trust index for this site is 62.8 per cent point, a mediocre rating for a legit website.

Trust score – The average trust score for Bizcrown .Com is 60 percent point, a good score for any legit sites.

Contact address and owner details – The physical address and owners address of this website is given.

Some of the Courses available on Bizcrown and their performance:

This website has been in operation for more than one year and has gotten 1500 daily unique visitors on its platform. The website talks of a commission-based income model for e-learners.

Facebook ads with mobile.

Web development

Content creation

Digital Marketing Mastery

Filmora Video editing

Advance Photoshop mastery.

Affiliate Marketing

Social media marketing skills

Influencer marketing.

Bizcrown .Com Reviews:

This website has its presence on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram but has no active link on their portal. We cannot find any customer reviews for this site, although it has some traffic on its platform.

They have mentioned that they are not offering any job guarantee on their website. The lack of customer reviews makes this site suspicious, and online users must be cautious while dealing with it.

Final verdict:

The trust score and index are moderate for this e-learning platform, and it has also succeeded in getting some traffic on its site. Bizcrown .Com cautions skill seekers to try approaching the people that have completed their learning process on it as reviews for this portal are missing. People having experience with this platform can share it in the comment section for others’ benefit.

