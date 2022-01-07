Blanket Connect Scam (Jan 2022) Check The Review Here!

This post will help you learn about the Blanket Connect Scam, the website that claims to sell blankets.

Today, we have decided to reveal the validity of the Blanket Connect store that claims to provide premium quality blankets. Furthermore, the website claims to offer the Blanket at the steal deal prices and has a worldwide delivery facility, including the United States.

In this review session, we will help readers in finding out the site’s after-sale services, customer reviews and Blanket Connect Scam or not.

Is Blanket Connect Legit or A Fake Website?

Under this section, we will demonstrate all the facts that help judge the website’s reality. These days, online shopping website is not trustable due to the rise in internet scams. In addition, the interested shoppers are advised to research well in this and go through these below-stated parameters to find out the actual intentions of the website.

Domain expiration date-The website’s domain was freshly created on 26/12/2022.

Trust index rank- the website is unsafe and doubtful as it gained 27.7/100 trust rank.

Customer feedback- On the official portal, no shopper’s Blanket Connect Reviews are published. Moreover, there are no remarks available on the internet as well.

Trust score – The site has gained a poor trust score that is 2%.

Domain creation date- The website’s domain was verified on 26/12/2021, less than 6 months.

Alexa rank- The detected Alex rank is 5335414.

Content quality- The mentioned content is not entirely original; thus, the site’s content quality is poor.

Social media connections- Some social media icons are mentioned under the product description, but none of them are found useful. Hence the site does not have any social media presence.

Address originality- The company address is missing from the website.

Consequently, the website has scored less than 10 if we rate it on a 1-100 scale as per the above reports. Thus, people are required to research well before visiting this e-store. We also advise people to read this Blanket Connect Scam post till the end.

About Blanket Connect

Blanket Connect is an online platform that offers comfy and premium quality Blanket. The website was recently established and had plans to increase its business worldwide, counting the United States. Currently, the site is dealing in a single integrated cover Weighted Blanket. The website claims that the offered Blanket is made using premium quality material, and it is 100% machine washable, minimizing the maintenance cost.

However, customers can get this product at special offers. Along with that, the site is also providing the option of 4 easy interest-free installments.

In the end, still, we are not entirely convinced with the website product and offers as it seems a bit shady. Let’s scroll down in this Blanket Connect Scam post for more information.

Key Features of Blanket Connect

Official website link- https://blanketconnect.com

Items- Blanket

Domain creation date-26/12/2021

Support service number- not mentioned

Email address- not specified

Company address- no information

Delivery charges- depends on location

Shipping period- not specified

Payment option- Gpay, Discover, Amex, Visa, JCB and others

Exchange and return policy- no information

Refund policy- not disclosed

Social media links- available

If you plan to order from this portal, then read its pros and cons below in this Blanket Connect Scam post.

Pros of ordering from Blanket Connect

The online shopping site is HTTPS secured; hence the buyer’s information is safe.

Customers can pay off the amount in four interest-free installments.

The website is also selling the Blanket at a discount.

Cons of ordering from Blanket Connect

Important information like the site’s policies, address, and email and contact number is missing.

No customer experience is mentioned on the website.

The provided social media icons are worthless.

Shoppers’ Blanket Connect Reviews

There are no customer ratings and reviews available on the website. Neither any feedback is published on the online portals nor any remarks detected from the social media pages. Therefore, customer feedbacks are still awaited to conclude the site’s legitimacy.

Conclusion

In our perspective and analysis, this Blanket selling website seems dubious since no information is available to prove its authenticity. Therefore, shoppers suggested waiting for some genuine information to arrive. If you want to regain your money via credit card, click here.

What are the readers’ and shoppers’ views about the e-store? Kindly mention your experience under the comments of this Blanket Connect Scam post.