Bvcder Scam {March} Read Reviews And Know If Safe To Buy

Read the facts about Bvcder.com, a website selling household utilities and tools. Read this write-up to know about Bvcder Scam.

Are you looking to buy electronic household gadgets, kitchenware, high-tech toys and tools in the United States? Are you interested in buying unique sports and outdoor utilities? Are you searching for a website that has listed products at a huge discounted price?

Whether it is computer utilities or household cleaning tools, you can find them at Bvcder.com. But, before purchasing, would you prefer to read a review of Bvcder.com? Then, check the below-mentioned facts to find out about Bvcder Scam.

Is Bvcder.com Legit?

Bvcder.com Creation: 24th July 2021 at 04:07:21.

Bvcder.com Age: Seven months and twenty-seven days old.

Bvcder.com Last updated on: 24th July 2021 at 04:07:22.

Bvcder.com Expiry: 24th July 2024 at 04:07:21.

Bvcder.com life expectancy: expires within two years, four months, and three days.

Trust Index: Bvcder.com gets a terrible TrustRank of 1%.

Place of origin: Bvcder.com originated in high-risk country China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 37/100.

Threat Profile: 42/100.

Phishing Score: 42/100.

Malware Score: 23/100.

Spam Score: 23/100.

Status of Blacklisting: Bvcder.com is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Bvcder.com utilizes a secured HTTPS protocol.

Bvcder Review about Contact person: not mentioned on Bvcder.com.

Social relations: Bvcder.com pages are not featured on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Bvcder.com used the services of icann.org to censor these details.

Brief:

Bvcder.com is a commercial website selling tools, household appliances, sports and outdoor utilities. Currently, Bvcder.com features 95 unique products. Some of the best selling items on Bvcder.com are:

Anki Vector Robot

Oculus Quest-2 All-in-One VR Headset

Freestyle Rocker Portable Rocking Chair from GCI Outdoor

Flo n’ Go LE Fluid Transfer Pump and 14-Gallon Rolling Gas-Can from DuraMax

Bvcder.com did not mention its goals, which is considered to check about Bvcder Scam. Bvcder.com failed in achieving customer confidence even after more than six months from its launch. Poor Alexa Ratings showed its incompetency. The physical address specified on Bvcder.com is fake, as, on the maps, it is shown as a residential house up for sale.

Features:

Buy tools and utilities at: https://www.bvcder.com.

Social media Links: not included for Bvcder.com.

Price: between $22.77 to 98.99

Physical Address: 41292 Ocean View Dr# 736, Avon, NC-27915, US.

Phone (or) WhatsApp details: not specified at Bvcder.com.

Email address: support@bvcder.com.

Customer Opinions and blogs: customer reviews and ratings are present on Bvcder.com, but blogs are not supported, which may point out Bvcder Scam .

Terms and Conditions: Have Mentioned but plagiarized on Bvcder.com.

Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly on Bvcder.com.

Store locator: Bvcder.com did not mention the address of its physical stores.

Delivery Policy: not mentioned on Bvcder.com.

Shipping Policy: not mentioned on Bvcder.com, but the utilities are dispatched within four to seven days.

Tracking: Tracking details will be mentioned under your account on the order history page at Bvcder.com.

Cancellation Policy: not mentioned on Bvcder.com.

Return Policy: utilities can be returned within 30 days to Bvcder.com by obtaining instructions from customer service.

Refunds Policy: not mentioned on Bvcder.com, considered to check about Bvcder Scam .

Mode of Payment: via PayPal, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, AmericanExpress and Discover in US$ only.

Newsletters: needs to be subscribed with your email on Bvcder.com.

Help and FAQ: present on Bvcder.com.

Pros:

All products listed on Bvcder.com are discounted and below MRP

Bvcder.com has listed high-tech and unique utilities and tools

User-friendly design of Bvcder.com with searching and sorting options

Bvcder.com provides free shipping on most of the products

Cons:

Poor inventory control and website logic allow users to order infinite quantities of any single product

Inadequate specifications about the products on Bvcder.com

Missing basic informations.

The availability of stocks keeps increasing every second. Hence, such stock details are fake

Customers Bvcder Review:

Two YouTube reviews and seven website reviews of Bvcder.com indicates that it is a scam. Bvcder.com received a poor Alexa rank of 8,291,510. Informations about contact number, refunds, cancellations, shipping, processing time, etc., are missing.

Product reviews on Bvcder.com are all positive, and hence, such reviews are unreliable. Only one customer review on the internet suggested avoiding Bvcder.com as its country of Origin is China.

There are no customer reviews found on social media. Hence, Read About PayPal Scams as Bvcder.com accepts PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

The claims that Bvcder Scam is true. Bvcder.com has a terrible TrustRank and poor Alexa Score. We do not suggest Bvcder.com due to security reasons as it scored high on threat and suspicion profiles. There are no customer testimonials acknowledging receiving delivery of orders from Bvcder.com. Further, Bvcder.com originated in a high-risk country.

Read About Credit Card Scams as Bvcder.com accepts payments via Credit Cards.

Were Bvcder.com reviews found informative? Please comment on the Bvcder.com reviews below.