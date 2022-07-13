C3 En Leading {July} Read Its Features, Launch Details!

This article is about the C3 en Leading car and its features. Read more on this topic below for complete details.

Do you want to know about C3? Are you interested to know about C3? If so, read this article till the end. Read complete details about the launch and features here.

People across Vietnam, Brazil and the United States are also interested in C3 crossover. If you also want to know about C3 en Leading, read this article without distraction.

C3 Official Launch

Citroen India will launch the new C3 in the country. All-new Citroen C3 was launched globally and is among the three models of the company’s C-Cubed program. Pre-booking also has started. It will also get the customisation option. The new Citroen C3 is a sub-compact SUV. Its official name is ‘hatchback with a twist. Its quirky look in design is attractive to many. The Citroen’s signature grille has split headlamps at the front. Its side profile features like multi-spoke alloys, and its body is clad with skid plates present at the front. C3 en Leading has already become popular, and people are waiting for the launch.

Features of C3

It is featured a stylish design with a 10.0-inch touchscreen multi infotainment system. It includes connectivity functions and a digital instrument cluster. The India Citroen C3 will get two engine options. And It will have an 81 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine naturally-aspirated and a 109 bhp 1.2-litre petrol motor. However, the torque figure has not been known yet. Its transmission option includes a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed MT, respectively. No automatic transmission will be there at the time of launch. It is expected to achieve a 7-speed DCT for the good turbo petrol mill.

C3 en Leading

The C3 is a specific design language with the familiar Citroen fascia. The lower panel of the body is also featured with a C3 crossover. It includes the door, baseline and wheel. Apart from this, it also has square-shaped rear lights and distinctive alloy wheels. C3 is expected to get paired with manual or automatic transmission. The booking for C3 is open for Rs 21,000, which will be launched on July 20. Citroen is all set to launch its second product in the market. Ahead of its launch, pre-booking has already begun. To book Citroen C3 en Leading, you will have to visit the company’s official website.

The new Citroen C3 model will also get safety features, including ABS, EBD and Parking sensors. It is expected that the price will start from Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. After the launch, it will be a rivalry between Tata Punch, Nissan Magnate, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet etc. It has come with all the stylish features that will attract many customers. It will also be more comfortable as it appears from its exotic features.

Conclusion

If you buy this C3 en Leading car, you will get many features compared to other cars of the same range. If you want to buy a car, C3 will be a good choice at a suitable price. With its safety features, you won’t have to think about your family’s safety while travelling. To know more, please visit the link here.

