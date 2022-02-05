Cannabis opportunities in cancer cure: Cannabis has been studied by many researchers and in one study, an interesting fact was revealed…

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid and the study revealed that Delta 8 THC may be able to act as a cancer cure in its capability to kill cancer cells. But before going any further, it is very important for us to understand what THC is.

THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol and so far Delta 9 is thought to represent it. THC is the most popular psychoactive constituent and is the “face” of marijuana. Cannabis is a flower specimen belonging to the Cannabaceae family.

Is Delta 8 THC really new?

Contrary to what many believe, Delta 8 THC has been known since the 40s and this psychoactive cannabinoid has been researched ever since. Basically Delta 8 THC is different from Delta 9 THC.

Delta 9 THC is associated with high psychoactive levels that are obtained when a person consumes marijuana. This level can even be obtained in any form, for example when someone consumes Delta 9 gummies.

Whereas Delta 8 THC is a double bond isomer and it is an important part of the tetrahydrocannabinol molecule.

In 1974…

That year, a study on Delta 8 THC was conducted. To be precise an Okford Academic study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The study initially focused on mice to find out whether Delta 8 THC could impair their immune systems.

But apparently they found something else, namely the ability of cannabinoids to kill cancer cells. Unfortunately the results of that study were not followed up and as a result, the ability of Delta 8 THC to eradicate cancer cells is known to very few people today. It seems that society is focused on the negative effects of marijuana rather than considering the benefits.

An article by Brian Handwerk

In the years since that first study, an article published on smithsonianmag.com stated that the majority of cannabis products today contain between 18-30% THC. For researchers, today’s cannabis products have higher THC levels than the ones in the 80s.

The United States Federal Register has defined hemp as a derivative of the Cannabis sativa L plant with a THC (dry weight) concentration of no more than 0.3 percent. When the hemp plant is harvested, Delta 8 THC is formed over time. That’s because there is a natural process that converts THC into certain chemical isomers. The result is a product with the same atomic configuration as THC but different positions of the carbon-carbon double bonds. This difference in the position of the double bond is what causes the difference between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC.

The natural transformation of THC in turn supports the rapid growth of the global cannabis industry.

