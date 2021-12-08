Stolen Content? – Catch the Thieves With the Best Plagiarism Checkers Available

Stolen content is the content that is being misused by a person without credits and attributes to the original author. Original content creation is not an easy job as it takes professional skills and years of experience in content writing. If someone is stealing your content and using it on a public platform, it will simply be discrediting your source.

Here you should know that the accusation of plagiarism is for both parties, the one stealing and the one from where the content is being stolen from. If you are tired of getting accused of plagiarism and losing your original content to intellectual thieves, then it is high time you start using an online plagiarism checker.

Plagiarism checker is an online-based program that can help you compare your original text with billions of web pages indexed on Google and other search engines. Today there are more than dozens of different online plagiarism checkers available on the web. Still, not all are reliable for finding stolen content. This is why we have mentioned the best plagiarism checker platforms available for catching thieves stealing your content in this post.

Best Plagiarism checkers that can find stolen content!

We have listed the top five plagiarism checker resources to help you find stolen content without any effort.

Plagiarism Checker – SmallSEOTools

If you are looking for a free and reliable plagiarism checker, we suggest you try an online plagiarism checker by smallseotools. You need a browser and a strong web connection to use this plagiarism checker. The plagiarism tool is free and extremely simple in its work. You don’t have to worry about learning or practicing to use this plagiarism checker.

This plagiarism scanner allows you to scan your content in three different ways. You can check your text, document files, and website URLs. If you use the pro version of this plagiarism checker, you can easily get results of 30k words at a time. The deep search feature of this plagiarism scanner can help you find intentional and accidental duplication. This plagiarism tool can scan 1000 to 30,000 words in one go. Another good thing about this plagiarism checker is that it can scan your work for grammatical mistakes for free.

Duplichecker

This is another online plagiarism checker that can help you find stolen content. This plagiarism checker exists in both free and paid versions, and it is up to you to use the version suitable to your requirements. Duplichecker is one of the eldest free plagiarism checker websites and tools indexed on Google.

With this plagiarism checker, you can scan text, document files in (text, docs, ODT, PDF, and RTF) formats. You can also enter the URL of your site and find out if someone is stealing content from your website. This plagiarism checker is one of the most secure tools you can find online. It deletes your contents as soon as you complete the checking procedure. A summary of this tool’s offerings would be:

Multiple checking options

Results in percentage

Privacy and security

Artificial intelligence-based technology

Multi-language support

Writing enhancements

Fast and deep scanning

Plagiarism checker – SearchEngineReports

This is another free plagiarism checker commonly used today by writers, content creators, teachers, and even students. This plagiarism checker can get you instant and accurate results for free. Like the previous two plagiarism software, you can check duplication in content in three different ways.

This tool’s in-depth plagiarism checking feature makes it a powerful option than many other paid plagiarism tools on the web. You can find out intentional stealing of text and accidental similarities with privacy guaranteed. This is an online-based tool, so you don’t have to worry about its installation or any signups. So if you need comprehensive plagiarism reports and plagiarism scores, we suggest you try this one just by following the link: https://searchenginereports.net/plagiarism-checker

UniCheck – Duplicate checker

If you are looking for a fancy plagiarism checker that prefers results over numbers, you surely need to try out the plagiarism checker by UniCheck! UniCheck is a premium plagiarism scanner that registered users can only use.

This plagiarism checking software is used by writers, educational institutes, and different kinds of businesses. You can use this plagiarism checker for partial and batch scanning of content. The best thing about UniCheck is that it can provide you with in-depth results. The tool would not only highlight the duplicate content in red. Still, it would also give you information about the matched links. This plagiarism checker has access to over 90 billion web pages to compare your content.

You can easily find out stolen content with 100% accuracy with UniCheck!

Copyscape – Plagiarism Scanner

Copyscape is an online plagiarism tool specifically designed for website owners and managers. This plagiarism checker can only scan websites based on their URLs. So if you want to find out if someone is stealing content from your website without your permission or providing you proper credits, we would suggest you try this tool.

You have to enter the URL of your website in the tool and press the ‘GO’ button. The tool would analyze your site’s content and compare it with billions of web pages in less than seconds. This plagiarism checker tool uses very advanced algorithms to help you find out accidental, mosaic, self, and intentional plagiarism. Copyscape can also find out if someone has rephrased your content on their sites. This is a very useful tool when it comes to finding stolen content!

End words

These are the top five plagiarism checker tools that can help you find stolen content in less than seconds. Once you find out stolen content, you can easily contact the site’s admin having your content and formally ask them for credits or removal of your content. If they don’t respond to your request, you can report them to the search engine and the domain registrar!

