Cause of Death Gloria Sevilla {April} All About Actress!

Are you searching for the reasons that led to the death of Filipino actress Gloria Sevilla? The fans and followers of Gloria Sevilla in the Philippines and Us were heartbroken after the news of her demise surfaced on the social media platform.

The 90-year-old actress breathed her last on 16th April 2022 at her California based residence. The actress is known for her role in Visayan and Tagalog movies and kept herself active by working on television series before the pandemic.

Based on our internet research, scroll down and know more about the Cause of Death Gloria Sevilla.

Gloria Sevilla Demise:

The actress breathed her last on 16th April 2022 at around 11 am, according to a Facebook post of her son Dandin Ranillo. She breathed her last at his son’s residence in California and died peacefully while in her sleep.

According to our findings, no mention of disease or any other cause was given for her demise. Her son and daughter thanked everyone for praying for the departed soul as condolence messages and tributes started to pour in for Gloria Sevilla. Her co-star and several personalities from the film fraternity also paid their tribute.

Death Video Gloria Sevilla:

Some videos of the actress are released on YouTube and Twitter of her last moments. In these videos, she is seen sitting in her wheelchair in some shopping areas. Her grandchildren were moving the wheelchair, and she was seen smiling in these videos.

It’s a great treat for her fans as they could see the last moments of their favourite actress. In the video, there are some pics with her family members. She moved to America some time ago, and her granddaughter Ranillio expressed great satisfaction as they could spend some quality time with Gloria Sevilla.

Cause of Death Gloria Sevilla:

Suzette Ranillo, daughter of Gloria, is an actress in America; according to her, Gloria Sevilla passed away peacefully during her sleep at her Brother Jonathan’s house. No other reason for her death is mentioned by any member of the actress’s family.

Sevilla received two FAMAS awards in category of best actress for her role in Badlis Sa Kinabuhi and Gimingaw Ako. The actress gained the title of Queen of Visayan Movie for her acting in Pailub Lang.

She also won the FAMAS Award for her role as a supporting actress in Madugong Paghihiganti. She gained popularity in her country for her work in the above movies. People can watch Death Video Gloria Sevilla by clicking on the link below.

Personal Life of Sevilla Gloria:

She married Mat Ranillo Jr and had five children with him; Mat was known as the king of Visayan movies in 1960. Four of her children are working in the film industry as actresses, singers and directors.

The funeral of Sevilla Gloria will be conducted both in America and in her home country by the Ranillo-Cortez family.

Final verdicts:

The Queen of Visayan passed away quietly on the 16th of April, and her family thanked everyone for supporting them. The film industry is mourning the death of one of the greatest stars of all time.

Cause of Death Gloria Sevilla post invites her fans to share their feelings about the actress in the comment section.

Also Read :- Mike Bossy Cause of Death {April} Know Shocking Details!

