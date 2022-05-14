Cause of Death of Uae President {May 2022} Find Here!

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa, died at 73. What is the Cause of Death of Uae President? Keep reading the article to know more.

Do you know the name of the UAE President? Do you know that the UAE President died? If not, then please keep reading the article. Today we will discuss how the UAE President died. On Friday, the UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan died. People belonging to the United Arab Emirates want to know the exact reason for death. Apart from the UAE, residents of the Philippines, Canada, India, and the United States also want to know the Cause of Death of Uae President.

What was the actual cause of death?

Sheikh Khalifa was a 73-year-old man took his last breath on Friday (13th May 2022). According to the ENA (Emirates News Agency), the cause of death is still unknown. In 2014, Sheikh Khalifa suffered a serious stroke, leading him to step back from his duties. But in recent years, he again started to observe his public duties. Rather than taking rest after his stroke in 2014, he started working. Maybe that’s why he again felt sick, and this time Sheikh Khalifa could not make it. We can only assume the Cause of Death of Uae President until further information comes.

How did the UAE Government react after hearing the news?

Every resident of the UAE is in grief, and they shared their deep condolence for the family of Sheikh Khalifa. The UAE Government has already announced that all the private offices, private businesses, and government offices will remain closed for three days. And the whole country will observe a 40-day long mourning period.

About Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan:

Not only the residents of UAE but also the residents of Abu-Dhabi were in shock after hearing the Cause of Death of Uae President. Do you know why? Because Sheikh Khalifa was not only the President of UAE, he was the monarch of Abu-Dhabi too. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the father of Sheikh Khalifa, was the sixteenth monarch of Abu-Dhabi. Sheikh Khalifa became the second President of UAE in November 2004 after his father’s death.

He helped Dubai release from debt by helping them with billions of dollars. And in respect to thank him, Dubai changed the world’s tallest building name from Burj Dubai to Burj Khalifa.

After talking about the Cause of Death of Uae President, let’s talk about his wealth:

Sheikh Khalifa was one of the wealthiest rulers of the world. Being the President of the Investment Authority of Abu-Dhabi, he earned a lot of money. Sheikh Khalifa’s net worth is $19 billion, making him one of the world’s richest monarchs. According to Forbes, the net worth of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan royal family is around $150 billion.

Closing Thoughts:

It was a great loss for the UAE. Royal families and government officials of the whole world poured their deep condolences after hearing the Cause of Death of Uae President. Queen Elizabeth also shared her grief over a statement. You can click here to get more details about Sheikh Khalifa–.

