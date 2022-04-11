Chicmes Reviews {April 2022} Is This Authentic Or Scam?

The preceding article aims to provide information about chimes.com’s legitimacy. Scroll down this write-up to learn Chicmes Reviews and make a good deal.

Do you enjoy online shopping? Fashionable clothes are available in various online stores. So, today’s write-up will be about clothing-related internet stores. In Russia, this site has become quite widespread.

Chicme.com is the site’s name, and users check to see if it is authentic before purchasing anything from it. As a result, this web page’s legitimacy with the help of Chicmes Reviews must be our top priority today. We’ll talk about whether or not this site is a safe place to shop online across the article.

What is Chicme.com?

Chicme.com is an old e-commerce store that focuses on clothing and beauty goods. This website only sells clothing for ladies. Folks of Russia will find a variety of clothing on this portal, including skirts, tops, jackets and cardigans, two-piece sets, etc.

Developing a positive assortment of goods in a reasonable price range does not necessarily imply that the site is reliable. Check out the specifications in this post until the end to determine its legitimacy and obtain your answers for Is chicmes Legit or not.

Specifications of Chicme.com:

The majority of buyers lose money by purchasing things from fake sites. When making a purchase, the site must be authorized. Our thorough analysis will assist you in determining this portal legitimacy.

Domain Registration Date – 30 th September 2007

Portal URL – https://www.chicme.com

Email Account – support@chicme.com

Contact Number – Unspecified

Headquarter Location – Lacking

Social Media Sites – Active social media profiles

Payment Options – VISA, Paypal, MasterCard and many more

Return Guidelines – Present within 14 days of purchasing

Refund Policy – Mentioned

Because of the factors listed, buying goods from this site may be safe for the buyer. But still, you should get notified before visiting this site. Before moving to the Chicmes Reviews, read the site’s pros and cons.

Pros of buying from Chicme.com:

The goods accessible on this site have a wide range of options, which appeals to customers.

The site’s Portal & URL are the same.

The HTTPS connection is used to protect the site.

This portal is connected to many social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

The website design attracts customers, indicating that it got created with the assistance of experts.

Cons of buying from Chicme.com:

Although the portal is roughly 14 years old, it still has a poor trust score.

There is no genuine contact information for the portal on the page.

Is chicmes Legit?

We studied all available information to uncover the site’s credibility. If you’re interested in purchasing something from this store, please wait because online scams have reached new heights. Furthermore, continue to read this blog page to avoid such fraudsters.

Domain Age – The portal got created on 30 th September 2007, signifying that it is a 14-year six-month-old.

Portal Trust Ranking – The website Chicmes.com has a trust score of 23%, which is insignificant.

Alexa Score – Since the website chicmes.com is old, it has acquired a good Alexa score.

Users Testimonial– There are multiple Chicmes Reviews we will discuss in the feedback section.

Official Firm Location – The company’s official location is absent on the portal; only contact detail is mentioned.

Owner Data – The owner information is absent on the official portal chicme.com.

Company Guidelines – The portal guidelines like return, refund and exchange are present with each specific.

Irrational Deal – Purchasers receive offers from the official site after placing their first order.



The portal Chicme.com is legit, depending on our analysis and the above mentioned points. But still, it gets recommended that you conduct a thorough exploration of the site.

Chicmes Reviews

The site’s genuine evaluations will boost efficiency. When purchasers have a positive connection with customers, they are more likely to purchase the goods. User reviews are crucial for increasing purchases and spreading knowledge about a company.

For this portal, we collected many reviews during our analysis. There are various reviews, and they are accessible on many different websites. There are varied opinions, but the majority are positive. There are also numerous comments on their social media profiles.

Final Verdict

Chicme.com is portal offering women's clothing and beauty products. After conducting an end-to-end analysis with Chicmes Reviews, we concluded that this site is legit. The site has good domain age and review but a below-average trust score.

Have you bought any products from this webpage? Then share your experience.