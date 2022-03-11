Comparison between IELTS and TOEFL: You already have decided to migrate abroad for your new career path or higher education. Yet, it’s not that simple since there are two famous academic examinations which are IELTS and TOEFL that both offer quality standards for better opportunities.

Table of contents:

Introduction of IELTS

Today IELTS is being used all over the world which has more than 1,100 test centers. To this degree, standardizing this kind of test system will help to easily assess how proficient or how far the test-taker will pass the standard in terms of the English language not only in speaking but also in listening, writing, and reading.

English is one of the most spoken languages across the world. That’s why several countries require people to communicate in English. IELTS consists of Four Modules: reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

IELTS has different scoring which is called Band, that ranges from 0-9.

IELTS SCORING

Band 9 Expert user

Band 8 Very good user

Band 7 Good user

Band 6 Competent user

Band 5 Modest user

Band 4 Limited user

Band 3 Extremely limited user

Band 2 Intermittent user

Band 1 Non-user

Band 0

Introduction of TOEFL

This is one of the essential steps in order to get into universities in the United States. There are two categories of exams: Academic and General just the same as IELTS.

Most universities in the United States require students to have a specific score which they call iBT or internet-based test. The iBT score of TOEFL will be based on the exam taker’s ability for each category, it will be scored for each type which is reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

Exam Scoring

SKILL SCORING LEVEL Reading 0-30 High: 22-30 Medium: 15-21 Low: 0-14 Listening 0-30 High: 22-30 Medium: 14-22 Low: 0-13 Speaking 0-30 Good: 24-30 Fair: 17-23 Limited: 1-16 Zero: 0 Writing 0-30 Good: 26-30 Fair: 18-25 Limited: 10-17 Weak: 0-16 Total 0-120

If you’re planning to take the TOEFL exam, better to register and book in advance. Normally, registration for the test schedule will be closed a week before the official date of the exam.

Difference between IELTS and TOEFL

IELTS TOEFL Test Type Reading: 3 reading questions Writing: explain through writing the information provided in a form of table chart/diagram Listening: listen then answer Speaking: face-to-face 10-15 mins Reading: 3-5 reading questions Writing: five-paragraph essay Listening: listen then take down notes only Speaking: audio recorded 20 mins Time for Preparation 3-6 weeks 2-3 months Form to Conduct the Exam written or computer Computer only Exam Cost USD260-390 USD200-325 Exam Duration 2 hrs 45 mins 4 hrs Purpose of the Exam Mostly for any work-related Mostly for education purposes

FOUR KINDS OF MODULES:

READING

There are a lot of reading materials to choose from in order to develop reading skills such as Books (any genres will do but novels or education is recommended), E-books, Online Articles, Blogs, Magazines, Newspapers, and even subtitles when watching movies or videos.

WRITING

Due to the fact of still contemplating the grammar, English rules, vocabulary, or even spelling. Fortunately, with the help of such web browsers like Google, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, etc. also an internet connection. Learning to write could be that easy since people can now verify the spellings, look for the proper usage of a certain word or find ways for people struggling with the meaning of the complex words.

LISTENING

Some platforms that may improve English by listening are listening to English podcasts every day, exposure to an English spoken environment, listening to English-speaking Vlogs, and overhearing an English conversation. It is advisable to learn vocabulary first since this is correlated with listening; this will boost or speed up the learning process.

SPEAKING

Speaking in English helps people to look professional in a good way and also to boost confidence when able to communicate proficiently.

CONCLUSION

Taking either the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or Test of English as Foreign Language (TOEFL) is both a great opportunity to showcase the capability of the English language which proves the ability of one person and the capability to fit the standard of a specific organization.

