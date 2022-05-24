How to Convert Media Files to Share on Social Sites

Nowadays it seems that everyone is trying to share their life on social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, etc. Not only those vloggers, but also marketers also branches out to such platforms to grow their business. However, no matter what the aim is, problems like uploading error, lengthy uploading process and video quality loss are troublesome for all of the users. How to fix these errors?

Why problems appear while sharing videos to social sites

At present most videos are shot with high resolution for better image quality and visual experience. This indeed help us enjoy watching videos. Nevertheless, videos with high quality usually are larger in file size.

For video makers, first they need to edit the video, but big file size make it difficult to import the video to editors. They might also need to add some after effects to the video, so its size can be even bigger. When they try to upload videos to, like, YouTube, the file size lead to lengthy wait and during such process, some errors may interrupt the uploading course.

For other platforms, they put certain limitation on video size and the size can be much smaller than YouTube’s. Therefore, big video file size is a barrier to share it on social media sites. Accordingly, the demand of downsizing video files appear.

How to make video size smaller for sharing

Online tools may not be the best idea—If your video size is not far beyond the platform’s limitation, you can turn to some online video converters or compressors for help. Simply upload the file and video compression task can be down within several clicks. However, usually online tools only lets you compress video files that’s under 500 MB for free, but a video shot with clearer image can be easily bigger—much bigger. In this way, resorting to professional video compressors is the right choice.

How to downsize video size with video compressor

A good video compressor should be able to deliver a video without quality loss even after downsizing the video by a large scale. Concerning this, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can prior to so many other peers, because this software can make video size shrink by up to 90% with the original video quality maintained visually. In addition, it supports GPU acceleration and makes full use of it to speed up the compressing process to 47X real-time faster.



Step-wise tutorial for reduce video file size with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe:

Free download the program on its official website and quickly install it. Launch it, then click “+ Video” to load the oversize video. Noted: batch compression is also supported. From the drop-down window of “Output Profiles”, select a video format that’s compressed with a codec with higher compression rate. For example, you can convert HEVC to MP4 because the latter is smaller in file size while the video quality looks the same. Such an act can save you a lot of time because you cannot use a HEVC player everywhere. HEVC may be unsupported from time to time, so converting it to MP4, a more compatible format, is better. Trim and crop the video via editing panel. Also you can lower the bit rate and resolution on parameters to further downsize the video. Click “RUN” to get a smaller video size with original image quality.

Moreover, if you have some other need of video formats conversion, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can be helpful as well. It provides hundreds of other input and output options like AVI to MP4, MKV to MP4, WebM to AVI, etc.