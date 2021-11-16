Dailysteals Reviews {Nov 2021} Is Online Shopping A Scam

This article booms with the genuine knowledge to confirm the legitimacy of Dailysteals Reviews to be sheltered with the scam.

Are you a freak to purchase many things that you need? However, sticking tight to your budget is the concern. We are introducing you to one of the ways which will fulfill your requirement under your budget.

Dailysteals Reviews had satisfied the customers in the United States, Russia to invest and acquire their needs in budget with their exclusive daily deals with best discounts online.

Do you suspect that prices are legit or not? If yes, hang out with this article till the end.

What is Dailysteals?

Daily steals is an e-commerce portal that is popular with amazing deals daily. Dailysteals is the one-stop-shopping destination for every shopping maniac. They have various products that include mobile, fashion clothing and accessories, personal care products, fitness and wellness accessories, electronic gadgets, etc. All these products are available in daily deals.

Specification:

Let us take a look at some specifications to know Is Dailysteals Legit or not.

Website Type: It is an online portal that offers daily deals on products like; electronic gadgets, clothing, personal care products, fitness products, etc.

E.mail: support@dailysteals.com

Website- https://dailysteals.com/

Contact address: Not mentioned.

Contact number: Not Mentioned

Contact Name: Not Mentioned

Cost of Products: Dollars ( USD).

Sort and filter – Available

Options for payment: Payment of the products are feasible through PayPal, Visa, Master Card, American Express, and Discover.

Shipping and Return Policies: Estimated shipping time is 24-48 hours. The product was delivered in 7 to 10 working days. Return accepted within 30 days.

Presence in social media – Social media links are present. They are linked to Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Before knowing Dailysteals Reviews, let us take a look at some Pros and Cons.

Pros:

Exceptional products with exclusive deals.

Free shipping for domestic deliveries.

Online chat is available that is responsive.

The products were described in detail with appropriate information.

Detection of HTTPS protocol.

The domain name created is old.

This site has a trust score of 96 %.

Social media links are linked.

Cons

No Contact details are available on the site

The Customer reviews were missing under the product details on the site.

The “About Us” section that explains the site’s products, goal, and mission is missing.

Is Dailysteals Legit

Let us confirm the legitimacy of this portal by verifying it in even more detail from the below points.

Website Age: it is an old site. The domain launched on 15th June 2004.

Trust Score of Website: The trust score of this site is 96 % which depicts it as an Excellent Trust Score site.

The customer reviews – Customer reviews are missing on the site. However, found on another legit site.

Social media links accessibility: Social media links like Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram connect to this portal.

Email ID legitimacy: A support email Id provided is responsive. So, it can be trusted to support Dailysteals Reviews .

Content Originality: They have exclusive products on their site with unique images and descriptions. The contents of the site are original.

Information of owner: Matt Weiner is the owner of this site. He imitated selling daily products like electronics from various suppliers.

Contact address Legitimacy: The Contact address is missing on the site. However, the site has a Contact Us section. It asks to fill up the form with your details, and they opt to revert us.

The Return and exchange policies : Return the products is acceptable within 30 days of delivery. Refund are processed within 5days to 7 working days.

The Dailysteals Reviews .

Dailysteals com offers exceptional varieties of products to their customers with amazing deals. Hence they have budget-friendly items on their site.

However, there are no customer reviews available underneath the products on the site.

After we analyzed customer reviews of Dailysteals in other trusted sites like Quora and Reddit, we found few of them. Some were happy customers with positive feedback while they had complaints like slow shipping process etc.

Correspondingly, to recover from the PayPal scam, read Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Final verdict

Analyzing this portal, we recommend you to invest in this site which has a trusted score. Dailysteals Reviews will support you with verification that is genuine for the deals and offers on this site. You are appreciated to share your opinion in the comment section below.

Besides, take a glance at Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam for more perception. Click here for best-cameras with viewfinders.

Also, read about Credit Card Scams.