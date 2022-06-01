Dale College Accident {May} Know Complete Incident!

This article is about the Dale College Accident and the number of total victims. Read more on this topic.

Some Unknown Facts

Two junior learners of Dale College have died, and 14 more have been hurt. The accident occurred due to a minibus taxi crashed on the N2 between the eQonce and East London. The reason for this accident is that the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle. And the learners were returning from a sporting activity held in East London. Those who have got an injury were rushed to the hospital and received attention. The boys were returning from a hockey match held in a school in East London, and then Dale College Car Accident took place.

Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe extended her condolences to those families who have lost their family members. Those who are in the hospital are wished a speedy recovery. This unfortunate accident claimed two innocent lives.

Dale College

Dale College was founded in 1861 as a public school for boys. The governor of the Cape, Site Bartle Frere, laid the foundation stone. The school was renamed Dale College after Sir Langham Dale. He was the Superintendent-General of Education for the Cape Colony. It is a boarding school for boys in King William’s Town, Eastern Cape.

Dale College Accident

Dale College family is mourning for losing two lives. A vehicle of Dale college Boys Elementary with the hockey team was involved in an accident that claimed two lives, and 14 were injured. Parents and teachers were present at the scene of the accident. The rescue workers also reached the spot on time and rescued the victims. The boys were arriving from a hockey game. The family members, friends, and teachers mourned and paid tribute to the departed souls. Those who got injured were also at risk until they had been admitted to the hospital.

Know more about Dale College Accident

The Dale College is located on an attractive site facing the Amatole Mountains and has impressive Herbert Baker Buildings. The high school has two hostels. One for the junior students and the other for the senior students. The motto of the school is Per Ardua Ad Astra. It means “Through Struggle to the Stars.” The college also provides scope in Sports including Athletics, Cricket, Rugby, Squash, Gym etc.

Conclusion

The accident was really unfortunate, which claimed two lives and caused injury to 14 people. It is irreparable damage to the family of the victims and Dale College. Dale College Accident has made people aware while driving the vehicle. To know more, please visit here.

