Dark Snake Gang (Nov 2021) Know The Modes Of The Game!

Please go through this article to know about the Dark Snake Gang, one of the modes of the Google Snake game that users can easily install on their systems.

Do you love playing the classic Snake game on your phone or computer? Have you tried the Google version of this game? If yes, you must be aware of the various modes in this game. So please check out this report to know more.

In today’s article, we have discussed the Dark Snake Gang, which is about the dark mode in the Google Snake game. People of all ages worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, are eager to install it.

What is the Google Snake Game?

We all are aware of the classic Snake game that is one of the oldest video games. Gremlin Industries, a game manufacturing firm, started it in 1976 as an arcade game called Blockade. The Google Snake game consists of a snake that the user has to steer using the control buttons. The snake grows bigger eating apples and gradually becomes difficult to control as the game ends if it touches itself.

What is Dark Snake Gang?

Dark Snake is the group created to help users install the dark mode in the Google Snake game on their systems. The portal consists of a set of computer programs in JavaScript that users can directly copy and paste onto the console, resulting in color alteration in the game.

The coding is compatible with Opera and Chrome, and the team is unsure about its working in other browsers. The HTML file is available on the Github portal of this project, and its size is 695 bytes. Users can install and import the file to initiate dark mode in the Google Snake game.

Conclusion on Dark Snake Gang

The team has provided the file and its description for all users to easily install the dark mode in this game. Apart from this version, there are many modes that the users can explore from the official portal. Also, you may want to know more about the classic Snake video game and how it evolved.

