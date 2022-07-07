Descargardirectx .Com {July} Explore Feature, Legitimacy

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about Descargardirectx .com. Also, learn about its features to know its authenticity.

Are you looking for more information about DirectX-12? Did you know it has long been since DirectX-12 launched on 29th July 2015 Worldwide?

Many websites are giving knowledge about DirectX-12, including Microsoft. Let's check about Descargardirectx .com, providing articles and tips on DirectX-12.

The Legitimacy of Descargardirectx.com:

Descargardirectx is an old website registered in Spain on 3rd-December-2020. It is one year, seven months, and four days old website. Descargardirectx is active and regularly updated; the recent update was executed on 27th-June-2022.

But, even after a long time of existence, Descargardirectx achieved a terrible 10% Trust Index, an average Business Ranking of 58.1%, and a poor Alexa Ranking of 3,343,511. Therefore, Descargardirectx.com is possibly a SCAM.

It scored 23% on proximity of being a suspicious website. Though Descargardirectx scored 0% on the Threat, Malware, Phishing, and Spam profile, it was detected as a source of Spam.

Features of Descargardirectx .com:

Descargardirectx is registered until 3rd-December-2023. Hence, it has a long life expectancy and expires within the next one year, four months, and twenty-six days. Descargardirectx serves its users via two servers based in US and GB.

Descargardirectx gives detailed information about DirectX-12 in Spanish. Descargardirectx included twenty different articles focused on DirectX and the latest DirectX-12 technology. As it does not feature any subscription fee and links to import an application (or) file, it is not blacklisted by any blacklisting engines.

Descargardirectx uses a valid and secured HTTPS protocol. IP of Descargardirectx .com – 75.102.22.197 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 74 days. Descargardirectx did not include any customer contact and email. However, there is an inbuilt contact form to send messages to customer support. Descargardirectx does not has any subscribers.

Descargardirectx’s owner is Jaume Rosell. His email address is ticusyt@gmail.com, and his contact number is +34(616)200-934. Descargardirectx did not include any terms of usage and privacy policies. Descargardirectx has a user-friendly interface allowing the user to access write-ups directly. However, all links/sections on the website lead to its home page.

Topics available on Descargardirectx .com :

All about DirectX Alternatives to DirectX APIs of DirectX Checking versions of DirectX Common mistakes with DirectX Degrading DirectX-12 to 11 DirectX 11 vs. 12? DirectX-12 Ultimate Features DirectX vs. Vulkan? Fixing problems with DirectX Improvements in DirectX-12 Ultimate Installing DirectX Removing DirectX Technologies in DirectX-12 Updating DirectX Video Encoder API for DirectX12 Games supporting DirectX-12 Ultimate GPUs supporting DirectX-12 and DirectX-12 in Mac OS?

Conclusion:

Two website reviews of Descargardirectx suggest that it is possibly a Scam. No user reviews about Descargardirectx were present on the internet. Terrible Trust Index, Business and Alexa Ranking clarify that Descargardirectx .com is POSSIBLY a Scam. Though Descargardirectx provides extensive information about DirectX-12, it also provides tips on uninstalling DirectX and degrading it to an older version, which is not recommended and may harm your device.

