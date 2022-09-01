Diorde Reviews {Sep 2022} Is It A Scam Website Or Real?

The guide shares details and Diorde Reviews to help consumers make the right decision.

Do you love shopping online and grabbing online deals and discounts? Are you looking for an online store to buy personal care products and electronics? Diorde is an online store that deals in multiple personal care products and electronics at affordable rates.

The store features trending personal care products, including bath and body mixed items, bath bombs and spa kits. The store also deals in hygiene products and electronics and accessories.

It features multiple products for customers in Indonesia and worldwide. However, you must read the online Diorde Reviews before shopping.

What is Diorde?

Diorde is an online store for all your personal care needs. The store deals in personal care and hygiene products, including bath bombs, bath and body mixed items, hand wash, deodorants, shower gels and more. The store also features electronics, including computer monitors, projectors and accessories.

The store comprises a long list of products that are required in our daily life. Plus, the products are offered with a money-back guarantee. The store targets customers in Indonesia.

However, thz website must be evaluated before shopping; hence, consumers are looking for reviews to know Is Diorde Legit or a Scam.

Specifications

Website URL – https://diorde.shop/

Products – Bathing Soaps, Bath Bombs, Shower Gels, Hand Washes, Computer Monitors, and Accessories

Payment – PayPal and Card Payment

Email ID – support@diorde.shop

Phone Number – 402-319-1675

Address – 4391, Poling Farm Road Omaha Nebraska

Email Newsletter – Subscription available for deals and offers

Domain Age – Two Months Three Days, Created on 28th June 2022

Shipping Info – Orders are shipped within 72 hours of ordering and via FedEx and UPS Ground. The delivery time is mentioned on the checkout pages, and a tracking number is provided to keep checking the transit.

Return and Refund – As per Diorde Reviews , customers get a window of 30 days to return the product. The return and refund process is completed within four weeks and includes the shipping and refund processing time.

Social Media Page – Social media logos are available, but they are not functional.

Pros of Diorde

Different types of bath and body mixed items

Bath kits and sprays and shower gels

Electronics and computer accessories

Return and return available on all orders

Cons of Diorde

The website lacks the owner’s details

The shipping time and delivery period are not mentioned

The website is not active on social media

Is Diorde Legit or a Scam?

Consumers always consider the website’s legitimacy before shopping to avoid online scams. So, we have evaluated the website and found the following pointers.

The store registered its domain two months ago, on 28th June 2022. The domain was registered only for a year and will expire on 28th June 2023.

The store has secured a trust score of 27%, and we have not found the trust rating. So, a poor trust score calls for further research and analysis.

The website has not shared any Diorde Reviews . Plus, we have not found any online reviews or testimonials.

The website has not shared the owner’s name or details, and the address shared seems to belong to other businesses.

The website has no active ages of social media, and no comments and feedbacks are available.

Details on the website seem misleading, and the shipping policy is unclear.

The website seems highly suspicious and can’t be trusted for online shopping. So, you must take precautions and evaluate the website before shopping to avoid online scams.

Customer Reviews!

The website does not attract online consumers; hence, you won’t find any Diorde Reviews or testimonials online. The website also lacks a customer review section where you can find the testimonials of previous customers.

Besides, the website is not active on social media channels; hence, there are no comments or feedback available from online users. So, the site’s legitimacy can’t be evaluated and trusted for online shopping.

You should analyze the website carefully before shopping to avoid unnecessary scams. Also, read the online guide on avoiding and staying safe from Credit Card Scams.

Conclusion

Diorde is an online store dealing in different personal care products, including shower gels, bath bombs and more. It also features electronics and computer accessories. But, no Diorde Reviews are available to support the claims made by the website.

It is urged that consumers must review and analyze the website before shopping and read the online guide on how to pinpoint PayPal Scams.

Have you ordered any products from the store? Please share your experiences in the comment section.