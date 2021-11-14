Do’s and Don’ts for a Successful Video Marketing Strategy

As we all know, “a bad worker blames his tools”. All equipment is only as good as the planning and process we apply. It’s the same when we work with a video creator. Check out the Promo Editor to get a sense of how you could apply the templates and features when you make videos.

What to Do with a Video Creator

When you post any kind of content online, it’s important to remember your SEO strategy. That’s actually another main reason that businesses are increasingly using video creator tools. The algorithm Google uses today favors any online video.

It’s also so easy to make a video with an online video maker. Although, you need to do some planning before you download anything to social media or add it to your website.

Know your target audience

Short and sweet

Tell a story

Before you get started with your video creator, you need to know who you’re targeting. The more you know about their habits, preferences, and geography, the more likely you can make a video that appeals to them.

Once you get into a rhythm, after your first video, you’ll also get analytics from social media and your website. This further allows you to fine tune your ideal customer persona before you work with your online video maker. That way, you can choose the perfect combination of images, colors, music and text to engage with their curiosity and appeal to their emotions.

We all have a short attention span but this is taken to ultimate levels when we’re on the internet. After all, there’s so much to be watched and read so why spend too much time on any one thing? Bear this in mind when you work with your online video maker.

For any online video, make sure your first 2 to 3 seconds are eye-catching and with a good hook. Perhaps you surprise people with a statistic or engage them with a funny start through your online video maker? Then, a good rule of thumb is to make videos no longer than 1 to 3 minutes.

We all love stories because they make us dream of a better future or reminisce. Even businesses have a story to tell with their online video maker. It’s also a good idea to show the human side of your business by, for example, letting your employees share their stories.

Things to Avoid When Editing

An online video maker is easy to use with its handy drag and drop so you can download your own content into the templates. Most tools also have a library of no rights reserved music for you to include in your online video.

Just remember the following tips when working with your editing tool of choice:

Don’t oversell

Avoid overkill on features

Don’t forget your call-to-action

No one likes to watch pushy sales online videos. The best marketing videos are the ones that share how they’re doing their bit to change the world. Then, you rely on your tagline with a call-to-action.

The video maker templates are a good place to start. You’ll get inspired by their simple structures and appealing images. They’ve been designed for marketing purposes that are both subtle yet powerful. Don’t worry about thinking you’re cheating by using a video template because you can customize and include your own content as much as you like.

It can be tempting to get carried away with all the video editing features and effects when you customize your online video. Try to keep things simple though because overdoing it will only confuse your message.

Video marketing isn’t about making it to the Oscars. Instead, it’s about sharing your message. For instance, what does your business stand for and how will your customers support that? So, always go back to what you’re trying to get out of your video creator. This will keep you on track when you make videos.

If you create the perfect video with your video editor but no one knows what next steps you expect then you’ve missed your opportunity. People want to buy things but they want to buy them from the right businesses for them. So, don’t be afraid to include a clear and concise call-to-action before you download your video. Moreover, it’s very easy to include tag lines with the editor tool included in your online video maker.

Maximizing your Online Video Maker for the Ultimate Marketing Strategy

Tools can be used in a variety of ways. It’s how we use them to support our goals that makes the difference. So, plan your online video according to your target audience preference and style. Then, remember your SEO and keep things short and sweet along with a powerful story and evocative images. From there, you’ll create curiosity and people will want to know you and your brand. Then, everything else naturally flows.