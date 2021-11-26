Drew Brees Net Worth 2021 {Nov} Find All Earning Sources

In this post, we have discussed the famous National Football League player Drew Brees and Drew Brees Net Worth 2021.

About Drew Brees

Drew Brees was a former football quarterback from America. Brees has spent twenty seasons in the National Football League. Brees has spent the majority of his NFL tenure with New Orleans Saints, where he leads the NFL in overall pass completions and completion percentage and is second in overall touchdown passes, yards passing, and passing attempts.

Drew Brees currently owns the record for most straight games with a touchdown pass, which he set 52 years ago with Johnny Unitas. Brees was chosen to his 13th Pro Bowl & twice voted Offensive Player of the Year towards the end of his 15-year career in New Orleans.

About Drew Brees Net Worth 2021

Drew Brees has an approximate net worth of $160 million as of 2021. Drew made around $250 million in pay during his first two decades in the National Football League career. He is one of the most celebrated and highly influential NFL players. Drew has a lot of brand value to his name and earned a big chunk of his net worth through endorsements. The Chargers signed Brees to a one-year contract with $8 million in pay in 2005. He also acquired a six-year deal worth $60 million with the Saints in 2006, including roughly $22 million in incentives.

Drew Brees Net Worth 2021 has built up over the years through many deals and contracts. From 2006 to the present, Drew has signed many contracts, notably one with a five-year, $100 million agreement in 2006, which was the most secured money in NFL history at that time, as well as a two-year contract of $50 million in 2018.

Drew made $50 million in compensation, incentives, and sponsorships from June 2016 to June 2017. He made $43 million from June 2017 to June 2018. Throughout 2018 & 2019, Drew made an additional $40 million. He made $45 million from June 2019 to June 2020.

About Drew Brees Real Estate Portfolio

Drew Brees’s real estate property also comes under Drew Brees Net Worth 2021. Brees with his wife paid $2.2 million around 2003 for a home in Carmel Valley in California. The property has 6,000 sq ft of living area, a swimming pool, as well as a 6-car garage. Drew and his partner sold the house in 2012. Brees also paid $1.575 million for a house in New Orleans during 2006.

Drew Brees bought land in Lafayette, Louisiana, in 2019. The property was developed into Surge Entertainment, a 49,000 sq ft family sports and entertainment center, which features cutting-edge technology.

Conclusion

Throughout his two-decade-long NFL career, Drew Brees has earned millions through contracts, deals, and brand endorsements. Visit Drew Brees Wikipedia page to know more.

