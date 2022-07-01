Druppo Scam {July 2022} Read Detailed Website Reviews!

This article will let readers know the truth behind the Druppo Scam, the firm’s details, and its operational status.

Druppo is a website that offers people a wide range and variety of lighting, homeware and furniture both online and physically. Everyone is impressed with the options but still searching for the Druppo Scam. Let’s see why!

Is Druppo.co.uk Reliable Or Not?

Created on- 20/06/2021 (Less than 2 years)

Expiration on- 20/06/2022 (already expired)

Confidence Score – On a scale of 100, it has scored 1, which is a poor score.

Holder identification- No data can be retrieved regarding the owner.

Confidence Index- On a scale of 100, it has scored 60℅, which is an average index.

Spam score- It has been flagged and spammed 70% by the users.

Website denylist rate- Not found.

The proximity of a suspicious website- Not found.

Druppo Review s – There are no reviews on the official website but numerous negative reviews on other trusted website review portals.

Social media appearance- They are absent from every social media handle.

Security- Secured protocol connection of HTTPS has been detected.

Website popularity rate- Average visitors have been detected.

Alexa rank- It has not been submitted yet; however, it seems low compared to the visitor rate.

Technical data- Valid SSL certificate found.

Address legitimacy- Partial address has been found which is not searchable on google maps.

After analyzing this legitimacy data, the Druppo Scam seems quite a truth, and this website does not seem fully legit.

All About Druppo Website-

Druppo website claims to be an online and physical store for customized and designed homeware, lighting and furniture. It claims to be established in 2008 and operates its store in the UK. They also have DIY home appliances and other accessories for the same purpose.

Also, they offer expert advice for the same if the customers need it. All this information has been presented on the website for ease and accessibility to customers worldwide.

Is Druppo Scam Or Not? Details-

Website address- https://druppo.co.uk/

Email Address- info@druppo.co.uk

Contact number- +44778 772 0940

Address- 566 Chiswick High Road London W4 5YA

Cost of products- Pounds £

Refund and return policies- They are providing a 30 days return policy, and they will refund the amount within 14 working days if the product is in the same condition.

Payment methods- VISA and Mastercard.

Shipping policies- There are no extra charges as they are importing and including all charges in the product MRP.

Payment currencies- They are taking orders solely in pounds.

Is Druppo Scam? This whole analysis indicates a No.

Pros of the website-

Safe and secured protocol connection found.

Online shopping features can be seen on the website.

According to the DNS filter, this website connection is safe.

Cons of the website-

They have numerous negative reviews regarding their products.

Their website has not many visitors.

This website has expired recently.

Its owner’s identity has been hidden and unknown.

Registration is too recent.

It has been shortlisted as a non-trustworthy website by Trend Micro.

The address is not searchable and partially available on the website.

Druppo Reviews–

We can see many negative and suspicious reviews about the website and its products. People claim that this website is a scam like other websites, and they sell con products. The reliability of this website is near zero, and wise purchases need to be made for a safer future.

Trusted websites are flooded with reviews that are not very promising, and they are indicating scam and bogus products. Money invested wrongly cannot get back initially and can harm an individual. Also, click here to safeguard yourself from potential PayPal scams.

Conclusion –

Druppo Scam is undeniable, and people need to understand that they need to search before buying any commodity online. These mindless purchases can land you in big financial troubles that cannot be undone.

If such a purchase has been made, you should keep your purchasing proofs for a future lawsuit.