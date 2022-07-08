DODBUZZ
News

Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport (July) Latest Update!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags
The post talks about Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport and elaborates further details.

Are you wondering who is Emma Caplan and why is she in the news? As per sources, the family, who hails from the United States, had posted a missing person post on social media. It was posted on 06 July 2022 on Emma Caplan’s Facebook page.

So for all who are still obscure about what the news is all about and want is the news all about. This article will provide complete information without leaving any room for speculation. Read till the end to know more about Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport news.

Why is Emma Caplan in the news?

Emma Caplan came to the limelight after her sister shared a missing person post on Facebook. The post was shared on Emma’s page. Per the post, she is described as a 23-year-old girl who went missing from the Miami airport.

She was described as a 5’3” tall girl who weighed 120 pounds. Her complexion is white with hazel eyes. Furthermore, she has black and brown hair slim build. As per the reports, Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport states, she was last spotted at the Miami airport, concourse E, on 29 June 2022 at 6.30 pm.

We will elaborate further on the news and updates in the coming section.

More details on Emma Caplan

  • As per Emma Caplan’s facebook page, she resides in Philadelphia
  • She originally is from South San Francisco, California, in the United States
  • The missing person report that was shared on Emma’s page also listed the names of two detectives
  • Besides, Kaplan’s sister mentions having seen her on the property surrounding a local high school.

Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport – What is the latest update?

The missing report was shared on the Facebook page on 06 July 2022. However, after a few hours, she updated further details on the Facebook post. She mentioned that Emma Caplan was spotted on the property surrounding Miami Beach Senior High School or the Collins Park area. She was seen on 30 June 2022 and early 01 July 2022 between 2 am in midnight. The police confirmed it.

Furthermore, the news was shared over 700 times on Facebook. Additionally, another woman shared the post asking people to share it as much as possible on social media related to Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport and prayed for his safety.

The details were also shared on Reddit. However, there is no update on whether it was foul play or if she disappeared of her volition. There is nothing much shared on social media.

Final Conclusion

As per the latest news, the Miami Dade police have not divulged any further information about her disappearance. It is still unclear if Caplan was travelling anywhere toward Florida or if she wanted to travel alone.

We hope the article provides sufficient information about the news and Emma Caplan Missing Miami Airport reports. Do you want to know more about the news? Then do read

What is the latest update you know about Emma Caplan? Do share your views and opinions in the comments section below.

Also Read : –Pafinanzas .Com {July} Explore Its Legitimacy, Features! 

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Sandra Douglass Morgan Bio (July) Read Authentic Details

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In this post, we are discussing Sandra Douglass Morgan Bio, and you will know why she has been getting popular recently on the internet. Do you know who Sandra Douglass is and why she is trending on the internet? If not, this is the post for you. This post discusses everything related to Sandra Douglass Morgan in detail. We all are fans of American football, and the game is most famous in the United States for obvious reasons. The National Football League has always been exciting because of the teams involved. Let...
News

Kutboregi .Com {July} Discover Its Legitimacy Deeply!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Kutboregi .com, a unique website that only provides articles related to shoes. It is said that people observe footwear to determine the personality of an individual. Are you conscious about your dress accessories? Do you prefer wearing latest trendy accessories? Would you like to know tips and tricks for maintaining your shoes in the best condition?  Kutboregi.com is a website widely accessed in Colombia and Mexico. In this article, let's review the website for its authenticity, features, and feedback about Kutboregi .com. The Legitimacy of Kutboregi.com: Kutboregi.com achieved...
News

Dokkan 7TH Anniversary Banner {July} Read And Know Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post on Dokkan 7TH Anniversary Banner will update our readers about the 7th anniversary of the most popular game Dakkon battle. Do you enjoy internet gaming? If you answered yes, you must have played the Dokkan fight game, which is immensely popular Worldwide. It is a mobile game that is available for free. This game is holding a countdown for its upcoming 7th anniversary. And everyone is really excited about it. Kindly read this post to know more about it. This post on Dokkan 7TH Anniversary Banner will notify you...
News

National Fried Chicken Day Deals Kfc {July} Check Offers

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article discusses the National Fried Chicken Day Deals Kfc. Please, follow our blog for new updates on food items, and share it with your friends too. Hello, readers; In this article, we will throw light on the free-food-delivery offered by many food chains. Dear readers, Are you aware of National Fried Chicken Day Deals Kfc? The non-veg food brand is offering free food delivery till July 24. On the occasion of National Fried Chicken Day, KFC started this initiative in the United States and Canada for its customers. The...