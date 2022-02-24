Factorystops Reviews {Feb 2022} Is This A Scam Website?

To all those looking forward to placing their orders with Factorystops, scroll down the details for, Factorystops Reviews.

In this article below today, we will be discussing the details for the website based in India, dealing with women’s traditional wear, including kurti and other related stuff.

The website also provides you with chairs, providing them at unbelievable prices. But is Factorystops a legit platform?

What is Factorystops?

As the name itself suggests, this website is an online platform dealing with factory imported categories and options, thereby providing them at very low prices compared to other similar websites.

Factorystops deals with Kurtis, chairs and other related categories, claiming to provide the best qualities at affordable prices. The webpage has also mentioned all their tabs for contact details and policies.

But, what's inside them is the matter of legitimacy, which will further help us find the answers for Is Factorystops Legit!

Specifications of the Website:

Website: Deals majorly with Women’s Kurtis and have an option for chairs.

URL: https://www.factorystops.com/

Email: +91 98765 43210

Address: Mumbai, India.

Contact Number: +91 98765 43210

Shipping Time: No Details Mentioned.

Shipping Cost: No Details Mentioned.

Delivery: No Details Mentioned.

Refund and Return: Offers 10-Day Return Policy.

Payment Modes Accepted: VISA, Master Card, AMEX, Diners Club, JCB, Rupay.

All these factors explain the technical aspects of this website. However, based on all these details, we can say that some platform policies are missing.

To know more about this online portal, let's explore its pros and cons, providing an unbiased view.

Positive Aspects of the Platform:

The website provides its categories at much lower prices, not easily found with any other platform.

All the products for the platform are provided with details, making it easier for the customers to place orders.

Negative Aspects of the Platform:

Shipping and Delivery Policies for the website are found missing.

The platform also deals with chairs and Kurtis, which is quite strange and doubtful.

Social Media presence for the website is also missing.

Is Factorystops Legit!

Now that we have all the basic details for the website, let's dig into its legitimacy factors to know what all pointers are in favour of the platform and which all warn the readers to stay away from the same-

Domain Age for the Platform: The domain for the platform was registered back nearly two months ago; therefore, too soon to claim its authenticity.

Contact Details of the Website: The address for the platform is found missing.

Trust Score of the Website: Due to the recent launch, the trust score for the platform is also too low, which is below 10%, indicating higher risks.

As we have already mentioned, the website was launched only a few days ago and has not fetched any reviews yet.

Alexa Ranking for the Website: Alexa’s ranking for the website is also too high, which is #2,378,850, reflecting low engagements

Social Media Presence for the Platform: We cannot fetch the social media presence for the platform.

Missing Policies for the Platform: Shipping and Delivery Policy not mentioned on the webpage.

Genuineness of Website’s Content: Some of the website content and the images used are from other platforms.

Factorystops Reviews:

Now that we have enough clarity about its legitimacy, exploring the reviews further will help with more details. Unfortunately, the reviews for this platform are not mentioned over the internet nor on the website.

Also, we could not find any customer engagement over the social media platforms.

Moreover, this platform also possesses the risk of scams.

Explore the details for Credit Card Scams to know more, getting the details for getting your money back.

Final Verdict:

After exploring all the facts for this website, we will state it as a new launch about which not many people are aware. This is also possible why not many reviews for the same are not available.

Check out the details for Internet Phishing to get details about scammers. Also, get the details for PayPal Scams to know the possibilities that can trap you.

