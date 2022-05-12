Farse Definition {May} Find The Details Of The Word!

Do you know the meaning of Farce? If not, please follow the article on Farse Definition and stay tuned with us.

Have you heard about the word ‘Farce’ before? Do you want to know the meaning of this word? Then keep reading the article because soon we will discuss the meaning and history of the word ‘Farce.’ The opposite of ‘Farce’ is ‘Tragedy.’ The 1990s movie Home Alone and the famous cartoon show Tom and Jerry are examples of Farce.

Do you want to know about Farse Definition? Farce is a comedy famous in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

What is the meaning of Farce?

The meaning of Farce as a transitive verb is ‘Stuff,’ meaning to stuff some good qualities in the English literary work.

The definition of Farce as a noun is ‘Stuffing,’ as the stuffing of savory food items. The other simple meaning of Farce is comedy. But the word ‘Farce’ is mainly used in comedy. Some synonyms of the noun form of Farce are cartoon, mockery, parody, or joke.

The correct word is Farce, but some people pronounce it as Farse.

Is it Farce or Farse? History of the word:

Farse is not the right word. It is Farce.You will be amazed to know that when the phrase Farce first came into English, it was not used as a comedy; it was related to cooking only. Farce used to be a French word, and in the 14th century, English adopted the term. And in the 16th century, English once again adopted the word Farce. At that time, it was not related to cooking; it was related to comedy. Since then, Farce has been used as comedy.

Have you heard about the comedy movie Delta Farce?

C.B. Harding is the director of this movie. It is a comedy plus action film where three bumbling army reservists accidentally dropped at a Mexican village rather than Iraq.

The word Farce was used in the movie to indicate the comedy scenes and plots of the movie.

What is Farce in Swedish?

The word ‘Farce’ is pronounced as Fars in Swedish or Svenska. Svenska or Swedish is a North Germanic language. Around 10 million people in Sweden and Finland speak Swedish or Svenska. Hence, Farce Svenska, the meaning of this word will remain the same.

Some examples of Farce in English literature:

Oscar Wilde’s novel The Importance of Being Earnest. Oliver Goldsmith’s She Stoops to Conquer.

These are some examples of famous English literary works that deal with Farce or comedy. Some great movies are:

Home Alone

The Hangover

The Three Stooges

Some famous television series are:

Arrested Development

The Beverly Hillbillies

Seinfeld

The Closing Thoughts:

So, it was the detailed information about the word Farce. The term is very popular in English literature and English movies or series.

