Fashionthrillx Reviews {May} Is This Website Legit?

If you are interested in this site, we suggest you go through our Fashionthrillx Reviews, which will help you in every way possible.

Have you ever stumbled upon any fake sites? These fake sites look similar to genuine sites as they claim to offer genuine products, and they can also be very convincing.

This website goes by the name Fashionthrillx. Also, people in India are curious to know whether the website is safe for online shopping or not. So, we will provide you with all the relevant details about the website via Fashionthrillx Reviews.

Short Introduction On Fashionthrillx

The website’s name suggests the website is related to fashion items. The Fashionthrillx website is an online fashion store that offers clothing products. They only offer women’s apparel and traditional wear such as traditional dresses and Kurtis. The original price of the products is very high, but currently, they are on discount, which seems very unrealistic. It might be their tactic to gain customers.

This website was founded recently, and they have not provided any company information. Next, we will get familiar with the specifications of the Fashionthrillx website, which will be helpful to know Is Fashionthrillx Legit or not.

Specifications of Fashionthrillx Website

Exchange Policy- Products can be exchanged within 15 days.

Refund Policy- The refund policy has not been mentioned.

Return Policy- This website has provided a 15-day return policy on their products.

Company Address – No company address was given.

Contact No- Contact Number is not available anywhere on the site.

Products Offered- Kurtis and dresses.

Domain Link- https://fashionthrillx.com/

Website Creation Date- The website was created on 2022/04/28.

Newsletter- Newsletter is available on the site.

Shipping Policy- Orders are shipped within 1-2 business days.

Mode of Payment- check via Fashionthrillx Reviews This website’s payment options are Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Discover, Net Banking, Cash On Delivery, etc.

If you are curious about the other details, keep on reading. So next, we will discuss the pros and cons of the site, which are the vital points.

Pros of Fashionthrillx

There are discounts available.

The website is protected by the HTTPS protocol.

They have the same Url and Portal names.

Cons of Fashionthrillx

Owner information is not available.

No contact details of the website are available.

The website does not have any active social media accounts.

The website lacks customer reviews.

Superficial product discounts.

Is Fashionthrillx Legit? Or Fake

Here we will discuss all the crucial points of the website, which will clear our dilemma. Because when searching for products, it is obvious that you will come across fake or suspicious sites.

Domain Age- The website was registered on 2022/04/28, which is very recent and is enough to make it suspicious.

Expiry Date- The website will be expired on 2023/04/28

Content Quality- The Refund Policy content is 89% plagiarized.

Address Authenticity- No company address is present on this site.

Discounts- Discounts are available on all of their products.

Policies- Not all policies are provided, and some are unclear.

Trust Score- check via Fashionthrillx Reviews ; their trust Score is only 2% which is not up to the mark.

Customer Feedback- There are no customer reviews available.

Trust Rank- Trust Rank has not been published yet.

Social Media Accounts- No social media accounts found .

Customer Feedback

As per our sources, no customer reviews have been published yet. We were unable to find any customer reviews. We tried to search on Trustpilot, but no reviews could be found there. There are also no evaluations or article-based reviews available. Customer Feedback is an essential element for finding the website’s legitimacy, and this website is lacking in it. If you have been scammed and want your refund via PayPal, go to our Fashionthrillx Reviews.

Conclusion

As per our discussion, this website has shown it is a fashion store that offers traditional wear. This website does not have any contact details or company information up till now. And talking about the main points, there are no active social accounts or customer reviews available.

So, we can end our discussion by saying this website is a suspicious site. Also, you can wait for further updates as the website is new. And, if you want to know how to get a refund via credit card, check via Fashionthrillx Reviews.

Have you anything to say about this article? Comment through the box below.