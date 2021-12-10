Reports that Dr Fauci lied to Congress in his testimony have surfaced on Faucilied.com. See what credibility reports told.

Senator Rand Paul has disclosed certain documents recently which pointed out that Dr Anthony Fauci lied in his testimony before Congress. As per the online reports, he has alleged that the newly released documents regarding funding by the United States government to the Coronavirus research in Wuhan.

Some people are depicting it as Faucilied.com on the internet. Paul has requested the Department of Justice to review Fauci’s testimony for lying before Congress. Let us see what this means and where it would take the controversial Covid advent debate.

What is Lab Leak Theory?

The Covid lab leak theory states that Coronavirus had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan city of the People’s Republic of China. There are allegations that specific experiments conducted in the Wuhan Institute of Virology are the real cause of the spread of the virus.

The first covid case in China was found near this lab only. Faucilied.com is an attempt to discard the testimony of Anthony Fauci about the research on this issue. Online reports alleged that the virus had escaped not accidentally but deliberately, and China had it all planned. However, other words question the credibility of the former ones.

The foremost propagator of the lab leak theory is the former U.S. President Donald Trump, who, at many times, alleged that even the World Health Organization is trying to cover up the deadly secret. WHO, however, dismissed any such claims in their entirety and dismissed the lab leak theory as mere rumour and conspiracy theory.

Faucilied.com: Anthony Fauci’s Testimony and Accusations

As per the online sources, certain documents released by The Intercept depict that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had funded experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In this place, the Covid-19 alleged have originated from. This is a serious allegation about the U.S. involvement in research on the same virus that it openly criticizes with crude adjectives.

Fauci, in his testimony, has assented to the fact that funds were allocated to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He, however, categorically denied any use of these funds for research purposes. Faucilied.com is creating a hangover on the internet with all sorts of allegations and defences being posted about the impugned testimony.

There are reports that Republicans have asked for Fauci’s resignation. White House Press secretary Jen Psaki has defended Dr Fauci and dismissed these accusations. She forthrightly denied Fauci’s lying testimony allegations. To know more, see The repeated claim that Fauci lied to Congress .

Conclusion

All the information is collected from online sources on Faucilied.com only, and we thereby urge you to refer to first-hand sources for any deliberation. We are in no way responsible for the correctness of the volatile information mentioned above.

