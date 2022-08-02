Feogi.Com Scam {Aug 2022} Read The Entire Review Now!

This post on Feogi.com Scam includes all relevant details regarding the website’s legitimacy. Kindly read this post and learn its valuable details.

Does your outfit look incomplete without accessories? You can get beautiful accessories from Feogi shops in the United States. The website has fantastic sunglasses, chains, etc. Is Feogi.com Scam? This post will give you an answer as here we will discuss all the essential details regarding the legitimacy of this website.

Is this a website scam?

As we have mentioned above, this website deals in many beautiful types of accessories, so if you need any of such products, you can visit this website and get your hands on their fantastic collection. But, the website should be legit. Then only you will be worth paying for your order. Here we will discuss details like Feogi.com Reviews, registration date, trust factor, and other important details that are important to check legitimacy. Kindly check the details.

Registration Date : December 23, 2020, is the website’s registration date. The Feogi shop was launched around one and a half years ago.

Registrar : Feogi shop is registered by Tucows Domains Inc.

Trust Count : The website has an average trust score. It got a sixty percent trust factor. The score is quite acceptable, but we should check other factors too.

Shopper’s Opinion: Many excellent and positive reviews were seen on this website, gaining the shopper’s trust. Some other review sites also shared reviews.

Social Media : Is Feogi.com Scam ? This puts a question mark on everyone’s mind because the website has zero connections with social media networks.

Data Security : We should be aware while sharing data with online sites. But, this domain uses a secure HTTPS server to transfer data.

Policies: The website has mentioned its policies in their respective columns. So, one can find details regarding their return, shipping, and other policies on the website.

Expiry Date : Feogi shop will expire on December 23, 2022.

Missed Data : The website has not shared its phone number details. Although, the address and email id is mentioned in the Contact section.

Overview on Feogi.com Scam

Feogi is an online shop that strives to bring the best collection of accessories for men and women. They are shipping in more than 40 countries and impressing their customers with their beautiful collection. Also, the website offers impressive discounts to get extra benefits. You can also get these beautiful accessories from the Feogi shop. So kindly look at the details of the products.

Bracelet

Chains

Pendants

Sunglasses

Rings

Chain Sets

Features of Feogi shop

Purchase bracelets from https://feogi.com/.

Email Id: services@feogi.com

Address info: 536 Sherman Oaks, 15030 Ventura Blvd, 91403 CA.

Phone number details are unfound.

Is Feogi.com Scam ? We have found many good and positive reviews on the official website. Moreover, some other review portals have shared average ratings.

Return Policy: The shoppers have one month to return the goods in case they are defective, or you are unsatisfied.

Shipping Policy: After shipment, your orders may get delivered within 2-4 weeks

Payment Modes: Amex, Apple Pay, GPay, Discover, Visa, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

Worldwide shipping is offered.

Coupon codes are offered to avail of discounts.

Email and address details are mentioned.

We have found average reviews on online review portals. However, good reviews were seen on the official layout.

Negative Points

The phone number is unavailable.

Social media networks are zero.

Feogi.com Reviews

Feogi shop has many positive reviews and ratings on its products. The official website shared many positive comments from the users like the buyers were satisfied with the bracelets and the quality. However, other trustworthy platforms shared reviews and ratings. One online portal shared a 3.4/5 rating and commented that customers were satisfied with the discounts offered, but delivery took a long time. Furthermore, social media networks are zero. This website is unavailable on any social media platform, which makes it suspicious. You can check details on Credit Card Scamming here.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post on Feogi.com Scam, we have found that this shop is relatively new and was registered one year and eight months ago. Moreover, the trust count is average, with only a 60% score. Therefore, we cannot trust this website blindly, and it requires more investigation before trusting. You should be aware of fraudulent activities and Paypal Scamming and take necessary steps.

